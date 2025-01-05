The Raptors’ core is whole again

After a long wait, the band is finally getting back together.

They have been through several injuries, but tonight will be the first time since Mar. 1, 2024 that the core will all be playing. RJ Barrett had two separate illnesses causing him to miss five of the last eight games. He was back practicing with the team Sunday, getting ready to play the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 6. Immanuel Quickley made his comeback on New Year’s Day after missing nearly two months. Scottie Barnes has also missed serious time this season with multiple injuries, while Gradey Dick and Jakob Poeltl have had briefer absences of their own.

The team has lost the fifth-most man games due to injury with 134. The presumptive starters only played together for 10 possessions last season, over a total of four minutes. Bruce Brown and Immanuel Quickley add up to nearly half of those missed games with 61 combined, with the rest accumulated by Barnes, Ja’Kobe Walter, Kelly Olynyk, Barrett, Dick, and Poeltl.

On Mar. 1, 2024 the Raptors (22-38) went up against the Golden State Warriors (32-27) and lost 120-105. Toronto’s presumed starting group of Barnes-Quickey-Barrett-Dick-Poeltl did win their four minutes, though. Barnes left the game due to a broken middle finger, which was why the lineup only played four minutes together. Now that same group has a chance to show the league their capabilities against an older and experienced Bucks team. Let’s just hope they last the whole game this time. Who knows? Maybe even the whole season.

With Quickley back, it will lessen the playmaking responsibilities from Barnes and Barrett while also giving them another threat from deep. Although Quickley’s percentages are low through his first five games, it is worth noting he’s been a consistently efficient shooter in every season prior, especially the last two, nearing the 40-percent mark. The best thing about BBQ is that they can all play on and off the ball, giving them countless ways to affect the offence. With all the starters back, it also gives the bench players a chance to focus on their specific roles and be more effective instead of having outsized responsibilities due to injuries.

Fans and the organization have been counting the days to finally see this young squad in action. If they can remain healthy, it will be good for the team to see how they mesh and perform, especially as the trade deadline approaches. Rumors about Poeltl potentially being traded have essentially been shut down — unless it’s an irresistible offer. However, the team might look to help out the core by moving their vets. It will all depend on how the team does now that its whole.