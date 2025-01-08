Toronto Raptors sign Eugene Omoruyi to 10-day contract

Eugene Omoruyi becomes the fifth Canadian to join the Raptors this season.

The Toronto Raptors have signed Eugene Omoruyi to a 10-day contract.

Born in Benin City, Nigeria, Omoruyi immigrated to Toronto, Canada, as a one-year-old. The now 27-year-old returns to the NBA after playing 14 games for the Raptors 905 this season.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound forward is averaging 19.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 28.1 minutes throughout the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season with the 905. He’s been super efficient as well, shooting 57.7 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from distance.

Omoruyi has scored 20 or more points six times, including a season-high 34 points on Dec. 15 against the Maine Celtics.

As for his NBA sample, Omoruyi has spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, and Washington Wizards over his three-year career. Across 87 games, he’s averaged 5.7 points and 2.3 rebounds, while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 28.5 percent from distance.

Before the NBA, he played three collegiate seasons at Rutgers (2016-19) before transferring to Oregon for his senior year (2020-21) where he earned All-Pac 12 first-team honours.

Omoruyi plays a physical and efficient brand of basketball while never doing too much. He has been one of the 905’s best rebounders and defenders, often taking one of the harder matchups defensively. Offensively, however, his footwork and overall IQ allow him to finish buckets in the paint and has allowed him to shoot nearly 60 percent from the field.

Omoruyi also attended Orangeville Prep in Orangeville, Ontario in high school.

The Raptors had a roster spot open after waiving Bruno Fernando earlier in the week, as Omoruyi becomes the whopping fifth Canadian to join Toronto’s roster this season.

The Raptors 905 now have an open roster spot as well.