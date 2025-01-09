Ochai Agbaji OUT with hip injury

The Raptors have announced that Ochai Agbaji is OUT for the game against the Cavaliers with what they describe as a left hip pointer injury.

Even though Agbaji was just recently moved to the bench to make room for the Raptors new and healthy starting lineup, he’s still an entrenched and extremely important part of the team. Not only has he been the Raptors most dependable 3-point shooter — when you account for makes + volume — but, he’s also been an important cog in their point of attack defense.

This season, Agbaji is averaging career highs across the board of nearly 11-4-2 on over 60% true shooting. His performances have been inconsistent lately (3 games in his last 8 where he only made 1 shot) as his role changes and as he sustained a slump from downtown. Over his last 8 games he’s averaging 7 points on 40/24/75 shooting splits. However, there’s no question he’s been a huge positive for the Raptors this season.

From Louis Zatzman’s piece on how great Agbaji has been this season:

“Every time he has a down game, has a quiet shift, misses a single shot — every time you think he’s cooling off — he just bounces right back to the standard of excellence he’s set so far this season. He’s always churning forward, doing something, finding ways to contribute. Running. No matter how quiet he may look on the court.”

and some stats that have changed, but indicated how great Agbaji has been for a large portion of the season:

“Agbaji is ranked ninth in win shares among players with usage rates below 15 percent, and most of the players above him are bigs. Third in total win shares when you add in turnover rates below 10 percent. This isn’t just best-small-role-player-on-the-Raptors territory, it’s best-small-role-player-in-the-league stuff.”

The Raptors will miss him. Get well soon, Ochai.

Have a blessed day.