Scottie Barnes reaches 4,000 career points

Scottie Barnes has reached 4,000 total points in his career, this milestone is another accomplishment in the career of the young Raptors star. This milestone is significant and worthy of acknowledgement. Thus far in his career Barnes has averaged 17 points per game shooting 47 percent from the field, marks that will surely rise as he continues his career.

Barnes has reached this mark after 236 games played for Toronto and he joins an elite list of players to score 4,000 points with the team. Barnes is the 13th player to reach this mark with Toronto, joining a list that includes Demar Derozan, Pascal Siakam, and Kyle Lowry.

Barnes has also risen to 13th on the Raptors all time scorers’ list, a list that he will be much higher on by the time his career is over. Barnes has already had many milestones in a Raptors uniform, and this 4,000 points milestone is one that Barnes and his fans won’t forget any time soon to say the least.

Barnes is the third member from his draft class to reach this mark, being the third in the class to reach it behind Franz Wager and Jalen Green.

Barnes’ scoring often takes a backseat to his other skills such as his playmaking and his defense, but his ability to bruise inside the paint, put his back to the basket, shoot mid rangers, along with three pointers, really make him a versatile and impactful scorer.

Toronto selected Barnes in 2021 with a vision of him being their long-lasting franchise star, and with this milestone it is showing that Toronto’s investment in him is somewhat paying off. Barnes will continue to creep up the all time Raptors scorers’ list and his play will entertain Raptors fans for many years to come.