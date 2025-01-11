The Raptors are bad at a lot of things – Pull Up Tre w/ Samson

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath band together to discuss the latest in the Raptors realm, taking a specific look at all the things that have gone poorly.

The Raptors send opposing teams to the free throw line at the highest rate in the NBA. Why are they doing this, and is it related to personnel, scheme, or both? Samson suggests this is a schematic choice, describing how the Raptors choose to guard, and citing their 3rd lowest ftr last season.

With the relative lack of size on the roster, the Raptors find themselves as one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA. Is there something they can do to mitigate this? And if there is, what would that be?

When it comes to the relative lack of turnovers, the lack of ability to make opponents miss shots, and the personnel at hand, both Samson & Trevon think that the Raptors aren’t playing the style of defense that maximizes the roster. However, they discuss the possibility that the Raptors are enforcing certain types of reps to encourage outlier defensive effort and defensive development.

What expectations should fans have? Do you remain cognizant of the rebuild, or do you ask for better considering the NBA is an entertainment business?

As far as the Raptors offense goes, they’re not very good. However, the Raptors take valuable shots, they put themselves in winning positions, only they don’t make very many of them. Why is this? Well, who the Raptors are getting the ball to, and where, continues to motivate these shortcomings. This brings up a huge conversation about Scottie Barnes’ development and where it’s headed.

The fellas discuss so much more, including the limitation of the clutch offense, the lack of veteran punch, the upcoming Detroit game, and more.

