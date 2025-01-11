Ochai Agbaji will PLAY against Pistons, Dick stays in starting lineup

The Raptors have announced that Ochai Agbaji is healthy and ready to return to the lineup tonight against the Detroit Pistons.

UPDATE: Gradey Dick remains the starter.

With the struggles that Gradey Dick has had lately, many are wondering whether or not it might make sense to scale back his role and workload a bit (he looks run down) and elevate Agbaji back into the starting lineup where he projects to be a really complementary to the starters (Austrian BBQ). Ultimately that remains up to Coach Darko and the team and development is the most important goal right now, but if the Raptors are weighing which lineup would win the most minutes in the short term? It would probably be the lineup that swaps out Dick for Agbaji.

This season, Agbaji is averaging career highs across the board of nearly 11-4-2 on over 60% true shooting. His performances were a tad inconsistent before he sustained the hip injury (3 games in his last 8 where he only made 1 shot) as his role changed and as he sustained a slump from downtown. Over his last 8 games he’s averaging 7 points on 40/24/75 shooting splits.

Agbaji’s aforementioned role change was, of course, a move to the bench to make room for the Raptors new and healthy starting lineup, but that demotion doesn’t mean he isn’t still an entrenched and extremely important part of the team. Not only has he been the Raptors most dependable 3-point shooter — when you account for makes + volume — but, he’s also been an important cog in their point of attack defense.

Even something like finishing at the rim — when you account for role, and Cleaning the Glass does — he’s one of only two above average finishers at the bucket for the Raptors this season, along with Scottie Barnes. However, it is worth noting that a lot of Agbaji’s shots at the rim come in transition where shots are typically much easier.

From Louis Zatzman’s piece on how great Agbaji has been this season:

“Every time he has a down game, has a quiet shift, misses a single shot — every time you think he’s cooling off — he just bounces right back to the standard of excellence he’s set so far this season. He’s always churning forward, doing something, finding ways to contribute. Running. No matter how quiet he may look on the court.”

and some stats that have changed, but indicated how great Agbaji has been for a large portion of the season:

“Agbaji is ranked ninth in win shares among players with usage rates below 15 percent, and most of the players above him are bigs. Third in total win shares when you add in turnover rates below 10 percent. This isn’t just best-small-role-player-on-the-Raptors territory, it’s best-small-role-player-in-the-league stuff.”

Welcome back, Ochai!

