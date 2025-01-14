Chris Boucher goes off in the fourth quarter, Raptors snap losing streak

Chris Boucher forever. Or, at least, until the trade deadline. The Canadian gave the Raptors a classic performance.

Bonjour!

What a game, folks. Chris Boucher scored 17 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, going toe-to-toe with Steph Curry to help the Raptors snap their five-game losing streak with a win over the Golden State Warriors.

This caps off a five-game stretch from Boucher that saw him drop double-digits in each game and shoot the lights out, with a true shooting percentage of 96%.

Scottie Barnes was the engine that led the Raptors throughout this game, though; Barnes put up 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks in 40 minutes in the win. Barnes shot 6 of 10 from inside the paint tonight and was dominant, getting to his spots in the mid to high post area. This felt like the most well-rounded game from Barnes offensively, who continues to round himself back into all-star form.

Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins combined for 46 points in the loss for the Warriors. They are now one game below .500 for the first time this season. They played this game without Draymond Green or Jonathan Kuminga.

Immanuel Quickley sat this one out with right hip soreness. Davion Mitchell started in his place, with Jamal Shead still coming off the bench. Shead had a positive night again, making three perimeter shots and being a +2 in 18 minutes of action.

Grade Dick and Jakob Poeltl combined for 25 points. Meanwhile, RJ Barrett put up 15 points on 14 shots in an uneven game. Toronto outscored Golden State 50-26 inside the paint.

If you’d like a more analytical breakdown of the Raptors’ win, including Boucher’s dominant fourth quarter, Barnes’ masterclass game, and how the Raptors’ starting lineup is beginning to put things together, check out the Raptors Republic YouTube channel and watch Es Baraheni’s full recap.

Enjoy!