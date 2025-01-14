Immanuel Quickley OUT vs. Boston with left groin strain

Well, we’ve been updated. The Raptors lead guard, Immanuel Quickley has had his status updated to OUT for the upcoming game against Boston, and the Raptors have revised his injury listing, saying it is a strained left groin.

This is the latest in what has been a long string of injuries that Quickley has had to deal with this season. First it was a 3-game stretch for his quad last January, then a game for his hip in March; a few here and there rests and personal days to end the season, a lingering wrist injury during training camp, a pelvic contusion on opening night that kept him out 8 games to start the season, and then roughly 20 games with the partially torn UCL – and now this groin strain.

That is a lot.

Poor guy. Well, he’s now listed as day-to-day and the Raptors will continue to assess how he’s doing. He’s only played 9 of the Raptors 40 games this season, and has put up averages of 16.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists on roughly 52% true-shooting. Not good at all, but he really hasn’t had an opportunity to get his feet under him. It’s been a really unfortunate sequence of events for him.

In addition to Quickley, Ja’Kobe Walter is listed as out for the game against the Celtics. He is on assignment with the 905 (along with Jonathan Mogbo) to get some reps in at the G-League level. As exciting as he’s been — particularly on defense and in the in-between of the game — the Raptors still have certain plans for his development, and these reps at the lower level are part of it. Especially when you account for the fact that the Raptors veterans, who are on the trade block, are getting extra minutes right now as a means to showcase their health and talent to prospective teams around the league.

We move!

Have a blessed day.