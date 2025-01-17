Gameday: Raptors @ Bucks, January 16

The Raptors will attempt to win three straight games for the first time this season.

For the second time in 11 days and the third time this season, the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks will play some hoops against each other.

The last time these two Eastern Conference foes matched up, it was a big-time shooting night from “Dame time”, better known as Damian Lillard. The superstar guard finished with 25 points, five rebounds, and three assists while going 5-for-8 from distance. He got to the middle of the floor all night and used his shooting gravity to cause headaches for the Dinos constantly, leading the Bucks to a 128-104 win.

Both of Milwaukee’s bigs were also great in Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez. The two stretch centres combined for 36 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks, going for a whopping 8-for-14 from distance. They got open looks from the perimeter all night, as Toronto’s bigs failed to step up and properly contest.

Raptors Outlook: 10-31 | 13th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 110.0 (23rd) | Def rating: 117.2 (26th) | Net rating: -7.1 (27th)

Raptors Previous Results

vs Boston W 110-97

vs Golden State W 104-101

@ Detroit L 123-114

@ Cleveland L 132-126

@ New York L 112-98

After taking down two recent NBA championship teams in the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics in back-to-back games, the Raptors will be going for their third straight win for the first time this season.

The Raptors have been playing some of their best ball lately as a result of the team being the healthiest it has been all season. Unfortunately, Immanuel Quickley (groin) and Ochai Agbaji (hand) have popped up on the injury report and in Quickley’s case won’t be playing in this one.

That means all eyes will be on the duo of Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett. They both went for 20-plus points the last time these teams matched up nearly two weeks ago, with the pair combining for 46 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals.

Bucks Outlook: 22-17 | 4th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 112.9 (13th) | Def rating: 110.8 (9th) | Net rating: 2.0 (11th)

Bucks Previous Results

vs Orlando W 122-93

vs Kings W 130-115

@ New York L 140-106

@ Orlando W 109-106

vs San Antonio W 121-105

The Bucks have also been playing some of their best ball lately, having won five of their last six games, a stretch that began 11 days ago against the Raptors.

It will be interesting to see how well Giannis Antetokounmpo fairs scoring-wise this time around, as he was limited in the previous matchup. The “Greek Freak” was limited to 11 points, but found other ways to contribute, finishing with a triple-double with 13 assists and 12 rebounds. Barnes was the primary defender on Antetokounmpo in the last one and it be intriguing to see how that matchup plays out in round two.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Milwaukee Bucks

PG: Damian Lillard

SG: Khris Middleton

SF: Taurean Prince

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Brook Lopez

Toronto Raptors

PG: Davion Mitchell

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Bucks

Khris Middleton (Ankle) – Probable

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Knee) – Probable

Andre Jackson Jr. (Hip) – Questionable

Gary Trent Jr. (Hip) – Questionable

Raptors

Ochai Agbaji (Hand) – Questionable

Immanuel Quickley (Groin) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Milwaukee Bucks -11.5 (-110) -620 O 230 (-112) Toronto Raptors +11.5 (-110) +460 U 230 (-108)

*Odds as of Jan. 17, 12:00 am ET*

