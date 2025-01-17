NBA odds, betting preview (Jan. 17): Raptors vs. Bucks predictions

The Raptors are double-digit underdogs on Friday in Milwaukee despite pulling off a huge upset on Wednesday against the Celtics.

The Toronto Raptors will look to extend their winning streak to three games when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday evening.

Toronto is fresh off a huge 110-97 home win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. The Raptors, who were 14-point underdogs, basically led the contest wire-to-wire after starting the game on a 15-5 run. They haven’t put together three consecutive victories yet this season.

Milwaukee is coming off a convincing 122-93 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, one night after claiming a 130-115 win over the Sacramento Kings in the first half of a home back-to-back. This will be the Bucks’ third game in four days, so fatigue could play a factor.

The Bucks have won outright and covered the spread in both of their previous meetings with Toronto this season.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Friday’s clash between the Raptors and Bucks.

SIGN UP FOR BET365 SPORTSBOOK!

Raptors moneyline odds +425 Bucks moneyline odds -575 Spread odds Bucks -11 (-110), Raptors +11 (-110) Game total Over 231 points (-110), Under 231 (-110) Date/Time Jan. 17, 8 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Toronto Raptors (10-31 SU, 23-16-2 ATS, 21-20 o/u)

The Raptors undoubtedly played their best game of the year on Wednesday, combining for 35 assists on 45 made shots. All five starters scored in double digits (combined for 78 points on 59.6 percent shooting) and the bench combined for 35 points. RJ Barrett finished just shy of a triple-double with a line of 22 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists while shooting a solid 56 percent from the field.

Betting Milwaukee Bucks (22-17 SU, 18-21-1 ATS, 19-21 o/u)

The Bucks held the Magic to just 93 points on 34.7 percent shooting on Wednesday. They allowed just 16 points in the first quarter and 41 in the first half, which are both the lowest scored by an opponent this season. The Bucks are allowing just 111.1 points per game (10th in the NBA), and their 110.8 defensive rating is tied for eighth in the league.

Milwaukee’s two superstars are playing the part recently. Damian Lillard shot a season-high 64 percent from the field on Wednesday en route to his ninth 30-point game of the season. Giannis Antetokounmpo also recorded his 11th consecutive double-double in that contest. He’s averaging 31.3 points and 11.8 rebounds per game this season.

Raptors vs. Bucks injuries

G Immanuel Quickley (groin) is out for the Raptors. F Ochai Agbaji (hand) is questionable.

G Andre Jackson Jr. (hip) is questionable for the Bucks. F Antetokounmpo (knee), F Khris Middleton (ankle), and G Gary Trent Jr. (hip) are probable.

Raptors vs. Bucks betting trends

The over is 5-1 in Milwaukee’s last six games.

The Bucks are just 9-11-1 ATS at home this season.

Toronto is 1-18 SU and 9-9-1 ATS on the road this season.

Raptors vs. Bucks player prop trends

Jakob Poeltl has beaten his line of 12.5 rebounds + assists in five straight games and at a 61 percent rate this season. He’s around -120 to exceed this line on Friday.

As previously mentioned, Antetokounmpo has recorded a double-double in 11 straight games, but you’ll have to pay a steep -500 price if you believe he’ll accomplish the feat again.

Scottie Barnes has beaten his line of 2.5 steals + blocks in six straight games and nine of his last 10. He’s around +130 to exceed that line against the Bucks.

Raptors vs. Bucks best bets