The End Of Super Teams, The Warriors, & Do the Raps have momentum? 

This week, Jerome Chang joins host Cathryn Naiker to discuss the latest superstars to demand trades, Steph Curry's comments regarding the Warriors, and more.

This week on the Buckets and Tea NBA Show, host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Jerome Cheng from the Hello & Welcome podcast to discuss the growing trend of NBA superstars demanding trades. They explore whether these players are truly worth the hype and analyze how the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) impacts their leverage. With the CBA limiting team flexibility, Cathryn and Jerome question how much power superstars now hold in forcing trades compared to earlier eras in the league.

A key highlight of this weeks episode is Steph Curry’s comments after the Golden State Warriors’ loss to the Toronto Raptors. Curry suggested that the Warriors avoid sacrificing future assets to acquire a superstar, prompting speculation about the team’s trajectory. Is Curry signaling that the Warriors’ championship window is closing? Or could he be laying the groundwork for a future role as an NBA team owner, preparing for life beyond his playing career?

The discussion then shifts to the league’s increasing reliance on three-point shooting and its unintended consequences. Fans and analysts have voiced concerns over the growing prevalence of missed shots—or “bricking”—in games. Cathryn and Jerome debate whether the NBA should step in to address this trend and examine who or what may be responsible for the apparent decline in shooting efficiency.

In this weeks Raptors Homer Moment, Jerome and Cathryn celebrate the team’s impressive back-to-back victories over the Warriors and Celtics. Was this stretch the season’s high point for the Raptors? Could it signify a much-needed turning point in their campaign?

The episode wraps up with the “hottie highlight of the week,”including moments such as Scottie Barnes and Jakobe Walter going on a vintage clothing shopping spree, Immanuel Quickley’s quirky Dino hat, and a heartfelt “Hi Mom” locker room shoutout, specifically from Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl.

