NBA odds, betting preview (Jan. 21): Magic vs. Raptors predictions

The banged-up Magic are small favourites over the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

The Toronto Raptors will return home Tuesday to take on the Orlando Magic at Scotiabank Arena in a battle of Eastern Conference foes.

Toronto squandered an opportunity to build some momentum with a three-game winning streak on Friday when it fell 130-112 to the Bucks in Milwaukee. Heading into that contest, the Raptors had pulled off impressive home victories against the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

Orlando, meanwhile, has dropped three straight games after suffering losses to the Denver Nuggets, Celtics, and Bucks. The Magic are just 3-7 (4-6 against the spread) this month as they continue to deal with a plethora of injuries.

This will be the second of four meetings between these teams this season. Orlando covered the spread as a two-point favourite with a 106-97 win in Toronto on Jan. 3. The Raptors will play a back-to-back set in Orlando to close out the season series in early March.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Tuesday’s clash between the Magic and Raptors.

Magic moneyline odds -125 Raptors moneyline odds +105 Spread odds Magic -1.5 (-110), Raptors +1.5 (-110) Game total Over 214.5 points (-110), Under 214.5 (-110) Date/Time Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m. ET Game odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Orlando Magic (23-21 SU, 23-21 ATS, 18-26 o/u)

Orlando was missing three of its top four scorers due to injury the last time these teams clashed in early January but still managed to pull off a nine-point victory thanks to some potent defence and clutch 3-point shooting. The Magic went a combined 19-for-44 (43 percent) from long range while recording 10 steals and eight blocks on the other end of the floor.

The Magic have lost 136 player games due to injury this season, and they’ve fallen to seventh in the Eastern Conference with their recent losing streak. Their inconsistent lineups have resulted in a league-worst 104.2 points per game average this season, but the Magic do boast the third-best defensive rating in the league (109.2).

Betting Toronto Raptors (10-32 SU, 23-17-2 ATS, 22-20 o/u)

RJ Barrett recorded his second straight double-double and ninth of the season with 21 points and 10 assists Friday in Milwaukee. He’s now posted double-digit assists for the seventh time in 34 games this season after having no such games in 329 contests during his first five NBA seasons. Barrett is averaging career highs in points (22.4), rebounds (6.6), and assists (6.0).

Barrett was one of five Toronto starters to score in double figures for the 11th time this season and the fifth time in the month of January.. Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk also chipped in off the bench with 17 and 15 points, respectively, on Friday.

Poor defensive play (28th in the NBA in defensive rating) and a lack of 3-point shooting continue to haunt the Raptors, who shot just 8-for-34 (24 percent) from long range on Friday.

Magic vs. Raptors injuries

C Goga Bitadze (concussion), G Jalen Suggs (back), F Franz Wagner (oblique), and C Moritz Wagner (ACL) are all out for the Magic. G Gary Harris (hamstring) and G Jett Howard (ankle) are questionable.

As for the Raptors, F Ochai Agbaji (hand) and G Immanuel Quickley (hip) are out. F Chris Boucher (illness) is questionable.

Magic vs. Raptors betting trends

The Magic are 6-1 SU and 6-1 ATS in the past seven meetings.

Orlando is both 9-13 SU and 9-13 ATS on the road this season.

The Raptors are 14-7-1 ATS at home this season.

Magic vs. Raptors player prop trends

Barrett has beaten his line of 4.5 assists in three straight games and seven of his last 10, averaging 5.8 per game (and 7.9 potential assists) during that span. He’s around -140 to exceed that mark against the Magic.

Jakob Poeltl has recorded three straight double-doubles and is around -130 to accomplish the feat again Tuesday. He’s posted a double-double in 46 percent of his games this season.

Scottie Barnes has beaten his line of 2.5 steals + blocks in seven straight games, totalling 12 steals and 13 blocks during that span. A few sportsbooks are offering odds around -103 on his over for this prop.

Magic vs. Raptors best bet