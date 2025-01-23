The Raptors Future is Taking Form – Pull Up Tre w/ Samson

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath discuss the latest in the Raptors realm, with a specific focus on the improved defense.

With the Raptors putting up a 3-1 stretch, Samson & Trevon go looking for what it motivating the Raptors newfound success, and find their improving defense – with Davion Mitchell & Scottie Barnes at the heart of it. The fellas discuss, at length, how Mitchell helps guide opposing ball handlers into more harmless spots on the court, and how Barnes is able to playmake on the defensive end around that.

Also, with reporting around not only potential Chris Boucher trades, but a potential extension, the fellas discuss what Boucher’s trade market looks like, his legacy with the Raptors so far, and if an extension makes sense.

With Jamal Shead putting up a 12/18 shooting stretch, Samson & Trevon break down some of his shooting mechanics and the types of shots he’s been able to make at the NBA level. The short answer: Shead has been great as an open, catch-and-shoot, shooter. Any attempt at the pull-up or being forced into motion spells trouble, but luckily he gets a handsome amount of open looks at this point in his NBA career. Tre credits the NOAH board and Samson pushes back.

Ulrich Chomche is a very intriguing prospect, but hardly anyone knows what he might look like in a few years. Samson & Trevon think fondly of their days playing Pokémon, trying to hatch eggs, and what patience looks like for the 8-year old versions of themselves.

Given the Raptors upcoming schedule, the fellas talk themselves into the possibility of more wins coming the Raptors way, and perhaps even a new career-high for Scottie Barnes. It remains to be seen.

Lastly, and most importantly, Samson expresses hope in seeing Tre as a bald man, and the boys discuss fascism-adjacent health tips.

Have a blessed day.