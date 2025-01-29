Toronto Tempo hire Monica Wright Rogers as General Manager

The Toronto Tempo, the first WNBA expansion franchise, have finally zeroed in on who will serve as their first general manager. Monica Wright Rogers has been hired by the Toronto Tempo and she will take control of the franchises’ roster.

Monica Wright Rogers, a two-time WNBA champion, has been hired as the first general manager of the Toronto Tempo WNBA expansion team, Klutch Sports' Andy Miller told me and @alexaphilippou. She joins the franchise after serving as Phoenix Mercury assistant general manager. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2025

Wright is a former WNBA player with championship experience as she won two WNBA titles during her career. After she retired Wright ventured into front office work and served as an assistant general manager on the Phoenix Mercury. With her experience in the league and in the front office, Tempo ownership has chosen Wright to build the Toronto Tempo into an eventual successful team.

The Toronto Tempo will begin competing in games in 2026, where Wright will get her first taste of building her own roster. This is a foundational moment for the development of women’s basketball and Canadian basketball, and it gives basketball fans around the world another team to follow and enjoy.