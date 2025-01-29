NBA odds, betting preview (Jan. 29): Raptors vs. Wizards predictions

The Raptors will be in a rare position as sizable betting favourites when they take on the lowly Wizards on Wednesday.

The Toronto Raptors will be looking for their seventh win in their last eight games when they visit the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Toronto has won a season-high four straight games and six of its last seven after earning a 113-104 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Meanwhile, the lowly Wizards have dropped 14 straight games, going 5-9 against the spread in the process.

This will be the first meeting of the season between these two teams.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Wednesday’s clash between the Raptors and Wizards.

Raptors moneyline odds -250 Wizards moneyline odds +205 Spread odds Raptors -6.5 (-110), Wizards +6.5 (-110) Game total Over 231 points (-110), Under 231 (-110) Date/Time Jan. 29, 7 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Toronto Raptors (14-32 SU, 27-17-2 ATS, 13-11 o/u)

Could the Raptors finish the month of January with a record over .500? With a 7-6 record and two games remaining this month (they close out the month on Friday against the Chicago Bulls), it’s certainly looking probable.

Toronto’s recent surge has moved the team up to 25th in the NBA standings, lessening the team’s odds (around 9 percent now) of potentially landing the top pick in this summer’s draft. The Raptors are still six games back of the Bulls for the final Eastern Conference play-in spot, though they do have the easiest remaining schedule (.442 SOS) in the NBA.

The Raptors will find themselves in a rare position as favourites in this contest, with oddsmakers giving them a season-high 6.5 points in this game. They’ve been favoured just three times previously this season, going 1-2 SU and 1-2 ATS in those contests.

Betting Washington Wizards (6-39 SU, 17-27-1 ATS, 22-22-1 o/u)

The Wizards are the worst team in the NBA with a 6-39 record, making them the current frontrunners in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. And with the trade deadline looming next Thursday, you can bet the Wizards will unload the limited veteran talent they do have on the roster. Kyle Kuzma, Jonas Valanciunas, and Malcolm Brogdon could all be on the move over the next week or so, further accelerating the tank efforts in Washington.

Three rookies—Bub Carrington, Alex Sarr, and Kyshawn George—are averaging over 25 minutes per game, making Washington the first team since the Oklahoma City Thunder to have three separate rookies to each amass such minutes. In fact, Washington’s rookie class has played a league-leading 3,405 total minutes this season, over 1,000 more than any other team in the NBA.

Washington owns both the worst offensive rating (104.8) and defensive rating (118.6) in the NBA this season, but they do rank fourth in pace (102.75).

Raptors vs. Wizards injuries

G Immanuel Quickley (hip) is out for the Raptors. F Kelly Olynyk (calf) and G Gradey Dick (illness) are questionable.

F Marvin Bagley III (knee), F Saddiq Bey (knee), and G Brogdon (foot) are out for the Wizards. C Sarr (ankle) is questionable.

Raptors vs. Wizards betting trends

The Raptors are 8-2 SU and 8-2 ATS in the past 10 meetings.

Washington is just 5-17 SU but a respectable 10-13 ATS at home this season.

Toronto is just 3-19 SU on the road this season.

Toronto has won 15 of its past 18 games in Washington.

Raptors vs. Wizards player prop trends

RJ Barrett hasn’t met the recent scoring expectations of oddsmakers, failing to hit his points line of 22.5 in nine of his last 10 games, averaging 17.8 during that span. He’s around -115 to record under 22.5 points on Wednesday.

Scottie Barnes has recorded a double-double in four of his last five games and at a 45 percent rate this season. He’s around -105 to achieve the feat again against the Wizards. Barnes has also been a great bet in the steals + blocks betting market, going over 2.5 in nine of his 10 games and 14 of his last 20. He’s around -150 to exceed that mark.

Jakob Poeltl has recorded three or more assists in three straight games and six of his last 10. He’s beaten this mark at a 49 percent rate this season, so there’s some slight value on his +105 odds on the over Wednesday.

Raptors vs. Wizards best bet