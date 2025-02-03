Toronto Raptors spoil Kawhi Leonard’s return by downing Los Angeles Clippers

Sandwiched between two blockbuster trades, there were familiar faces back at Scotiabank Arena Sunday afternoon, as the Toronto Raptors took down the Los Angeles Clippers 115-108.

In between the other team in Los Angeles acquiring Luka Doncic and the San Antonio Spurs acquiring De’Aaron Fox, the Raptors rolled into February by getting back into the win column. The team’s eighth win in their last ten games, as a matter of fact, holding the association’s best defence throughout that stretch.

Before the ball could even be tipped, however, there was booing of the American national anthem, something I have personally never seen.

The US anthem gets booed at the Raptors game. Never seen this before. pic.twitter.com/HDipiMs9fW — William Lou (@william_lou) February 2, 2025

The game began at a fast pace, with the first six minutes flying by before the first timeout was called. Toronto led 19-13 at this point, as they were outrunning the Clippers up and down the court. Los Angeles would adjust as the quarter went along, but the Dinos would lead for the final nine minutes of the quarter ending the frame up four.

The Clips would come out firing in the second quarter, regaining their first lead since 9:41 in the first frame after a 13-8 run to start the second. The Raps would respond with a quick 6-2 burst, forcing Clippers coach Tyronn Lue to call a timeout. It would be back and forth the rest of the quarter, with the defence from both teams showing out. Ultimately, it would be all tied up at 61 heading into the break.

The third quarter started with tough defensive possession after tough defensive possession, as the league’s second-best defence in the Clippers and the association’s best defence over the last nine games in the Raptors were locking up. Things would start to open up midway through the quarter, however, as Toronto’s pace would start to shine through. The Raps exploded for a 24-10 run throughout the second half of the quarter, ultimately outscoring the Clippers 31-16 in the frame. The Raps ran Los Angeles off of the court scoring a whopping 17 points in transition in the third alone. As you would expect, the Raps took a big 92-77 lead heading into the fourth.

The Clips would begin to battle back to start the final frame, beginning the fourth on a 6-2 run before a Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic timeout. Los Angeles would cut the lead back down to 10, but back-to-back-to-back threes by Gradey Dick, Chris Boucher, and Ja’Kobe Walter would push the Raps’ advantage back to 15. While L.A. would begin to close the gap once again, time would run out and Toronto would get back to its winning ways.

After averaging 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.3 stocks while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3-point territory in the three games prior in Toronto, Leonard was held in check in this one. The two-time champion was held to 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists on 6-for-18 shooting from the field and 1-for-5 shooting from deep. It also marked the first time Leonard has lost against the Raptors in nearly a decade, with the last loss coming in December of 2015.

Other familiar faces were in the house, including the Clippers leading scorer and former Raptor Norman Powell. The 31-year-old did not play yesterday however with a hip injury.

Also in the house was former champ Danny Green.

Instead, it was James Harden running things for the Clippers, finishing with 25 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. The defence was generally good outside of trying to stay in front of Harden, as the Dinos continued to look good on that end of the floor, as Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic was impressed.

“It’s fun to play defence,” said Rajakovic.

“When you play defence and your whole team is competing and playing at that level, it’s fun. That’s what we as a young team are learning, how fun it can be when playing defence and everybody’s engaged.”

Offensively for Toronto, it was RJ Barrett leading the way, finishing with 20 points, 14 of which were in the paint. The Mississauga, Ont. native added seven assists, six rebounds, and three steals while continuing to look the part on defence.

Immanuel Quickley was once again on a minutes restriction, only playing 17 minutes and finishing with 11 points and six assists. The 25-year-old hasn’t turned the ball over in his two games back from injury while collecting eight assists.