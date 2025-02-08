Raptors 905 drop heartbreaker to the Osceola Magic

The after leading for the majority, the 905 let the game slip away late in the fourth.

On Friday the Raptors 905 hosted arguably the biggest star in the G League, Mac McClung, along with his Osceola Magic.

The two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion lived up to the billing, dropping 39 points and adding 10 assists as the Magic narrowly defeated the 905 110-104.

To start the game McClung got Quincy Guerrier on a switch and went to work, hitting him with a crossover and sticking a tough middy.

McClung’s athleticism is certainly good for more than just astonishing dunks. The six-foot-two guard used his explosiveness to continually blow past 905 defenders with his first step. He did heave up a good deal of ill-advised 3-point shots, and was 1-for-7 from deep through the first three quarters. But eventually a couple went down in the fourth, including an impressive step-back that gave the Magic the lead for good.

“I thought defensively we gave him (McClung) some angles to get downhill, and he was pretty aggressive attacking the basket,” said coach Drew Jones after the game. “So, we’ve got to square our chest, keep our chin on the ball and keep them in front. We didn’t do that tonight.”

Osceola started the game on a 10-2 run, as they generated a ton of turnovers, ran like crazy, and McClung launched past defenders and to the hoop with ease. The high flyer’s heroics almost single handedly elevated the Magic in this game, but the 905 did have their own uber athletic guard to match.

A.J. Lawson answered with an athletic runout in transition of his own, cashed a catch-and-shoot triple from the slot, and the 905 were back in business.

In the fourth quarter, once the 905 had surrendered the lead, it was Lawson’s ability as an isolation scorer kept them in it. Twice in the final minute the Toronto-born guard beat his man, got all the way to the rim, and finished, keeping the 905 within striking distance.

Unfortunately, with fifteen seconds remaining Lawson came down awkwardly after going up for a rebound on a Magic free throw. He attempted to walk it off but was limping and in noticeable discomfort before coming out of the game. Coach Jones didn’t provide an update on Lawson’s status. Lawson was selected to represent the 905 in the G League Next Up game during All-Star weekend. Hopefully this injury doesn’t prevent that.

Another Canadian, Guerrier, took full advantage of his return to the starting lineup by knocking down open triples and hustling for boards and deflections on the defensive end.

To start the second half, the French-Canadian forward scored twice on well timed cuts. First, he jetted in behind the defence after a back screen from Jared Rhoden led to a blown assignment. Next Rhoden hit Frank Kaminsky on the short roll, the weak side help stepped up, and Guerrier cut baseline for another easy finish. He scored 19 points on a tremendously efficient 7-of-11 from the floor and 3-of-6 shooting from distance.

“I just read their defence, it was easy,” said Guerrier post-game of the quality looks he got. “They trapped on the ball screen, so automatically they were rotating. And then I just had to either cut or stay in the corner and that’s how I got my shots and my easy cuts.”

One fun play the 905 ran was a chin screen for Guerrier by Evan Gilyard. The guard leaked back out to the top of the floor after setting the screen, pumped and drove on his defender, and then kicked it back out to the trigger man, Kaminsky, who drilled the open triple.

One of the causes of the 905s improved play from the early schedule to the regular season has been more consistency with their personnel. The Raptors’ trade deadline moves have thrown a wrench into that.

Toronto traded role players Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and Davion Mitchell, which will have a cascading effect on the rest of the roster and the G League affiliate. Assignment eligible players such as Ja’Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo, and Jamison Battle will be required to fill more minutes, and won’t be available as often for the 905. Battle had already played 35 of his 50 total allotted games with the Raptors as a two-way player, before being converted to standard NBA contract on Friday.

That’s awesome, that’ s awesome. And you know our guys really empower him (Battle),” said coach Jones before Friday’s game. “I encourage him that every time you catch it you better be putting your eye on the rim, and his teammates give him that same confidence. They screen for him, they look for him, and I’m just excited for his opportunity. He’s earned it.”

The Raptors signed third-year NBA big man Orlando Robinson to Battle’s vacant two-way spot, and he figures to fill the role of backup centre with the big club for the time being. Yet, the Raptors backup big role will remain in flux, as they lack any truly solidified second option. The depth beyond a true number two centre however is plentiful, with the glut of Robinson, Kaminsky, and Chomche all serving as potential options. (Kaminsky is the only one of the three not on a two way, and would have to be given a 10-day for the Raptors to get a look at him.)

That leads us to the Chomche and Kaminsky watch.

Both centres had outstanding games in their own right. Aside from the rebounding that is – the 905 were dominated 62 to 43 on the glass. Chomche started off ok here but failed to squeeze a few important ones down the stretch.

The Cameroonian rookie had an outstanding sequence in the second where he ran a pick n’ roll with Gilyard out of a horns screen and finished a lob, then absolutely erased a floater attempt from McClung at the other end, eventually securing the board after a second chance opportunity.

On back-to-back possessions in the second quarter, the 905 went to Chomche operating delay action out of a five-out set. Both times it generated good looks; a missed open corner 3 from Kennedy Chandler and a play where Chandler made a pinpoint pass to Guerrier on a duck-in for an and-1.

Chomche was also charged with moving screen – he tried to make a good play, calling for the ball at the top of the floor, immediately swinging to Gilyard on the wing, and then setting up for the screen. But he was slightly overzealous in getting his positioning and was called for the infraction.

The veteran Kaminsky looked far more composed with his decision making in these kind of sets. The Wisconsin product had three assists and went 6-of-7 from two, including a few strong takes to the rim. He finished with a team-high 21 points.

Later in the quarter Chomche waded into the interior, lurking in the dunker spot, and was immediately rewarded with a juicy putback opportunity that he slammed home emphatically. He had only six points on the night, but also had at team-high 13 rebounds and three blocks.

I would also be remiss not to mention the 905’s second leading rebounder, Rhoden, who finished with 17 points, eight boards, two assists, two steals, and two blocks. He continues to be quietly excellent, contributing in all areas on the floor. His defence both on and off the ball is firm and reliable and he made 3-of-5 triples in this game, raising his percentage on the season to 44.6.

Both Rhoden and Kaminsky are likely candidates to end up getting some run in the NBA along with the current two-ways. But for now, the 905 play next on Wednesday Feb. 12 against the Cleveland Charge at home in Mississauga.