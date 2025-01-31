Raptors two-way wing A.J. Lawson named to G League Up Next Game

Raptors two-way player A.J. Lawson has been named to the G League Up Next Game.

The Brampton, Ontario native is averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.6 steals across 16 games in Mississauga. Lawson has been fairly efficient as well, going 46.2 percent from the field and averaging a career-high 37.8 percent from distance (6.1 attempts per game).

Over the last five games specifically, the Canadian has been a monster. The 24-year-old is putting up 21.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and is 51.3 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from 3-point land. He’s led the 905 to a 4-1 record over that stretch.

The 6-foot-6, 180-pound wing possesses immense athleticism, showcasing his quickness and leaping ability in transition specifically. Lawson plays at such a fast pace and gets downhill consistently with force.

Lawson signed a two-way contract back on Dec. 11 with the Raptors after averaging 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 11 games (all starts) with the Long Island Nets, the G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets.

The NBA G League Up Next Game will be held as part of NBA All-Star weekend in San Francisco on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3:30 ET on Tube and the NBA App. It will be played at NBA Crossover in the Moscone Center. The game will feature a tournament-style format with four teams, drafted by influencer general managers, and composed of some of the G League’s best.