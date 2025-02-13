The Raptors are ready for the future – Pull Up Tre w/ Samson

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath discuss all the latest ongoings in the Raptors world.

One of Canada’s favorite basketball podcasts is back. Samson Folk & Trevon Heath catch up with one another after one of the busiest weeks in Raptors history, that saw them trade for Brandon Ingram.

First up, the fellas discuss the Super Bowl and the prospect of age slowly creeping up on them. Ahh, the passage of time. Then, they discuss workout regimens before moving into a look at Ingram’s contract extension and his opening press conference. Are the vibes elite? Is the team on the right track?

The fellas have a quick sidebar on reddit comments and the unbearable weight of being perceived before moving onto how RJ Barrett’s return helped out the Raptors offense, and what Barrett might have to do in the future to adjust to all the wing-y, mid-range-y play of the Ingram & Barnes duo. Many people have said they think that Barrett’s time is ticking in Toronto, but Trevon & Samson say that might not be how things go.

Finally, Samson asks Trevon what he made of the Barnes v Bonner Bowl. Is Barnes an elite driver sitting in wait, hoping for motivation? Or, is he a somewhat limited driver who dominated a good matchup and took his chance to shoot back at media? Does the answer lay somewhere in the middle? Samson & Trevon have spent much of this season discussing Barnes’ shot chart, so they dive deep on this one.

Over the rest of the show you get deep dives on rookies Ja’Kobe Walter & Jonathan Mogbo as the fellas discuss how they’re coming along. You also get Charles Barkley impressions, some loose ideas about how a 1 on 1 tournament would save All-Star weekend, and a whole heap of post all-star break predictions. Enjoy the listen!