What will the post All-Star Raptors look like?

So, the Raptors are 17-38. How do they finish the season?

After getting whooped by the Cavaliers, the Raptors are now 17-38 heading into the All-Star break.

What comes next?

Well, first, the game.

RJ Barrett returned to action after missing time with a concussion and dropped 27 points on 18 shots, but he was the sole bright spot for the Raptors in what ended up being a 23-point loss.

Scottie Barnes struggled offensively, putting up 16 points on 15 shots, while adding 11 rebounds and seven assists. After an impressive game versus the Philadelphia 76ers in a win, Barnes struggled against the size and length of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen and the Cavs switch-heavy scheme against him.

Elsewhere, the Raptors were dominated in the three-point department. The Cavs took 53 threes and made 18. The Raptors, on the other hand, took 29 and only made 10. It was too big of a disparity to keep up, and Max Strus torched them in the 1st quarter, which led to a 23-point deficit to start the game.

The Raptors played from behind all throughout, and to add insult to injury, Tristan Thompson tried to score on the game’s final play and was met with the ire of the rest of the Raptors.

On the bright side, the Raptors held their introductory press conference for Brandon Ingram, following news of his contract extension with the franchise.

Ingram said that when he was in New Orleans, he would circle the times Toronto would come up on the schedule because of how much he loved the city and that he’s excited to get to work with a young core and help shift things to a ‘winning culture.’

Coach Rajakovic said later that we will get bi-weekly updates on Ingram’s status and that it’s not a certainty he will play this season.

If you’d like a more detailed breakdown of Barrett and Barnes versus the Cavaliers, Ingram’s press conference and the final stretch of the season for the Raptors, check out Es Baraheni’s recap.

