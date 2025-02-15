What are the Raptors doing + Scouting Cooper Flagg

Samson Folk dives into listener questions about the Raptors and takes some time to scout Cooper Flagg as well.

Welcome to one of Canada’s favorite basketball podcasts. Tune in with Samson as he answers listener questions about a wide variety of things, and dives deep on a few of them.

First up – what are the Raptors doing? In taking the rebuilding path less traveled, does it make sense to add Brandon Ingram and fill out their cap sheet in this manner? Samson thinks it does, and walks through the motivation for the Raptors to try competing next season while allowing themselves the ability to pivot.

Gradey Dick popped off at the Rising Stars game, and Samson takes that opportunity to look back at his career so far, and what he’s succeeded at and struggled with. He also discusses the looming offensive changes that are coming for the Raptors, and how those changes will manifest in the core four: Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett.

Are we allowed to critique Scottie Barnes? Samson pushes back on the resistance people face when they levy light critiques about Barnes’ game.

A huge breakdown and conversation on Cooper Flagg. Mostly touching on how special he is as a defender, the vast array of ways he creates on offense for Duke, and why he’s deserving of the #1 pick.

Here are the timestamps:

0:00 – Introductions 2:30 – What are the Raptors doing? 11:20 – Gradey is a rising star 23:40 – Don’t talk about celebrities publicly 25:20 – Who should get the most touches between BI / IQ / Scottie / RJ 36:50 – Scottie comparisons 39:20 – Are we allowed to critique Scottie? 46:15 – Scottie / Giannis comparison 50:45 – Sponsorship Read 51:40 – Trading for AD or Trae Young? 57:20 – Cooper Flagg analysis 1:19:20 – Draft talk 1:21:30 – Top picks are fun 1:24:00 – Shooting guard archetypes 1:30:30 – Stampede Cuts 1:34:40 – Closing thoughts

