Gradey Dick dazzles in Rising Stars game

For some people, the All-Star games — be it the actual game, or the Rising Stars game that comes before it — are nonsense, with nothing meaningful to ever glean from them. Absolute nothings, which have little anything to do with the game of basketball. For others, it’s a game (even though, it’s free form) that allows us to peer into the hierarchy that players decide for themselves, and in that little glimpse – they might truly be showing us the rising stars.

Either way, whichever you subscribe to, it can’t be a bad thing that Gradey Dick was the de facto scorer on his squad. By his lonesome, he scored over a third of his teams total points, and scored 3x as much as anyone else on Team T mustered up, save for Tristan Da Silva who had 5 points.

Gradey was the alpha, that's all that matters, they deferred to the big dawg



12 points 7 shots, electric — Samson Folk (the coach) (@samfolkk) February 15, 2025

All the hallmarks of Dick’s game were available in this one. The uphill handoff into a triple, the pump and relocate triple, the slick cutting and filling that come before a scooping layup with heaps of english on it. On the biggest stage, Dick showed out.

Gradey Dick finished with 12 PTS & 2 3PT on 71% shooting for his team in the Rising Stars game! #NBAAllStar 2025 is presented by @TangerineBank. pic.twitter.com/Badbu19w5b — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) February 15, 2025

These games are, mostly, to help promote the stars of the future (hence, the name) but it’s also about how the players get spoken about and how audiences respond to them. This is an introduction for many people, and the broadcast was ecstatic with the Raptors Sophomore and showered him in constant compliments. It’s fun, when your franchise’s young, fun player gets to be the center of attention in a positive sense.

Unfortunately, Dick’s team came up short and we didn’t get to see him in a second game. It was a short lived performance for him at the All-Star festivities, but it went about as good as it could have for him. Fun.

Have a blessed day.