Toronto Raptors pre-draft tracker: Targets and analysis for the 2025 NBA Draft

With the 2025 NBA Draft just a week away, draft news surrounding the Toronto Raptors is heating up.

Toronto’s balls didn’t bounce the way the team would have hoped back at the NBA Draft Lottery, sliding down two spots and landing the ninth overall pick. With the Raptors’ pre-draft process now nearly complete, this page will track every reported interview, workout, and everything else in between Toronto conducts leading up to the June 25 draft, while also providing some analysis on each of the players.

Tre Johnson, G, Texas, Freshman

2024-2025 stats: 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.3 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-4 3/4 | Weight: 190 | Wingspan: 6-foot-10 1/4

The highest-regarded prospect begins the list in offensive powerhouse Tre Johnson, who met with Toronto at the combine per the Athletic’s Josh Robbins. One of, if not the best, 3-point shooter in the class would certainly help the league’s 23rd-ranked outside shooting team last season. Johnson offers some of the best on-ball creation in the class, and while there are already a lot of mouths to feed north of the border, the 19-year-old offers upside creating from the guard position that might be to good to pass up. Johnson has the secondary skills to also scale down into a lesser usage role next to the core and/or can bring that scoring punch of the bench with some more on-ball responsibility. Johnson more than likely will be gone by the time Toronto’s pick comes up, but if he’s available, Johnson fits in line with the archetype of player the Raptors have drafted over the last couple of years.

Collin Murray-Boyles, F/C, South Carolina, Sophomore

2024-2025 stats: 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-6 1/2 | Weight: 239 | Wingspan: 7-foot-0 3/4

The only sophomore on this list is a popular name at ninth overall for Toronto, and it’s easy to see why, as Murray-Boyles laid it out himself to the Toronto Star’s Libaan Osman at the combine.

“Young roster, rebuilding, just got Brandon Ingram,” said Murray-Boyles. “Great core, great group of guys. They’re tough, switchable. They’re just everything I feel like I can fit into.”

The South Carolina Gamecock met with Toronto at the combine, per Osman, and will turn 20 right before the draft. While there are concerns about his offensive game in the modern NBA with his lack of shooting, height, and high post-up rate, Murray-Boyles is a fantastic defensive prospect and will provide some more size and length in the Raptors’ frontcourt.

Derik Queen, C, Maryland, Freshman

2024-2025 stats: 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-9 1/4 | Weight: 248 | Wingspan: 7-foot-0 1/2

Per Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, Maryland big man Derik Queen also met with the Raptors at the combine. The 20-year-old showed an array of offensive skills this past campaign, with his passing, touch, footwork, handle, and overall creation ability standing out. While needing the ball in his hands to be most effective offensively, while also not necessarily standing out defensively (though he moves well), the fit in Toronto is somewhat questionable. However, with Jakob Poeltl’s contract coming up, Queen would offer a longer term theoretical answer at the centre position in Toronto, while bringing in some serious skill and possessing the playmaking hub tools that Poeltl does.

Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State, Freshman

2024-2025 stats: 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-0 1/2 | Weight: 178 | Wingspan: 6-foot-6

Per Josh Robbins of the Athletic, son of back-to-back NBA Dunk Contest winner Jason Richardson, Jase Richardson, met with Toronto at the combine. The 19-year-old plays a different type of game than his father did, however. For starters, Jase measured in just under 6-foot-1 barefoot, while his father was clocked at 6-foot-6. The son did jump a very respectable vertical leap at 38 inches (11th highest at the combine), though it didn’t quite reach Jason’s ridiculous 46.5-inch vertical. While he is undersized and hasn’t created consistently for himself or others, the shooting, the feel, and defensive activity are all big positives.

Sion James, W, Duke, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-4 1/2 | Weight: 218 | Wingspan: 6-foot-6 1/2

After four years at Tulane, James transferred to Duke to join a loaded incoming freshman class and start on one of the best teams in the country this past season. The 22-year-old in a reduced role saw career-highs in field goal percentage (51.6 percent) and 3-point percentage (41.3 percent), and has clear appeal as an off-guard who defends well, is physical, and plays well without the ball. Per Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, James interviewed with the Raptors at the combine and is projected to be selected in the second round.

Alex Toohey, W, Sydney (Australia)

2024-2025 stats: 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-7 3/4 | Weight: 223 | Wingspan: 6-foot-10 3/4

Another second-round target, Toohey, is the only player on this list who didn’t play in the NCAA last season, spending the last two years with the Sydney Kings in the NBL in Australia. The 21-year-old has a workout planned with the Raptors per Michael Grange of Sportsnet, and would fit into an off-ball role in Toronto as a guy who can hit some shots, not turn the ball over, move the rock, while using his height and length defensively.

Lamont Butler, G, Kentucky, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.2 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 208 | Wingspan: N/A *unconfirmed*

A potential undrafted free agent candidate, Butler was invited to the G League Elite Camp, but failed to receive an invite to the official NBA Combine. The one-year Kentucky Wildcat averaged career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, and field goal percentage (49.8 percent) his lone-year in Lexington after four years at San Diego State. Per Bill O’Rear, the Raptors will be one of the teams to workout the fifth-year senior and would more than likely be a training camp invite and/or a Raptors 905 target.

Jamir Watkins, W, Florida State, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.5 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 215 | Wingspan: 6-foot-11 1/4

Per HoopsHype and his own Instagram story at the OVO Athletic Centre, the Florida State senior seemingly worked out with the Raptors on May 26. This is the second straight year Watkins is going through the draft process and had a great NBA Draft Combine this time around, landing in the top 20 in both the standing vertical leap (31.5 inches) and max vertical leap (37 inches) while finishing with 35 points across both scrimmages. The almost 24-year-old is one of the older prospects in the class and is an inconsistent outside shooter, but his length, physicality, and overall defensive profile are why he is an option for Toronto in the second round at 39th overall.

TJ Bamba, G, Oregon, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.1 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 210 | Wingspan: N/A *unconfirmed*

After starting his career at Washington State, Bamba (no relation to Mo Bamba) made stops at Villanova in 2023-2024 and this past season at Oregon. The 24-year-old brings good size and strength at the guard position, while being able to score and play make off the dribble, helping him earn Pac-12 All-Conference honours in 2022-2023. His consistency in those areas and as a 3-point shooter are potentially why he is viewed as a late second-round/undrafted candidate, as the Raptors will bring him in for a workout per HoopsHype.

Dylan Cardwell, C, Auburn, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 5.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.4 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-9 3/4 | Weight: 261 | Wingspan: 7-foot-0 3/4

Per HoopsHype, Cardwell is another senior who will work out north of the border. The 23-year-old was invited to the G League Elite Camp, but failed to receive an invite to the official NBA Combine. Cardwell’s best attributes are his athleticism, strength, and what he offers as a lob threat with his large catch radius and leaping ability. He isn’t much of a shooter, however, with a career 45 percent free throw percentage (86/191) and only 10 attempted 3-pointers in 166 collegiate games. Cardwell is an undrafted free agent candidate as an athletic, high-energy backup big.

RJ Felton, G, East Carolina, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.5 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 215 | Wingspan: N/A *unconfirmed*

An undrafted free agent candidate, Felton will work out for the Raptors, per HoopsHype. The 23-year-old played well at the 2025 Portsmouth Invitational, shot it well from deep over his four-year collegiate career, and is a fantastic rebounder for his size. Older, shorter, small school guards usually get knocked in during the draft process, as Felton is more than likely a training camp invite target and/or a Raptors 905 target.

Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn, Freshman

2024-2025 stats: 11.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.2 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-0 1/4 | Weight: 169 | Wingspan: 6-foot-5 1/2

*Pettiford has decided to return to Auburn for next season*

Pettiford is a dynamic shot creator off the dribble and is expected to work out with Toronto, per Justin Hokanson of On3. The 19-year-old shot 36.6 percent from three on five attempts per game while hitting 36.2 percent of his off-the-dribble 3-pointers. More of a score-first guard, Pettiford is a creative scorer from all three levels with a tight handle, though he is undersized. The Auburn freshman measured in the bottom three in height, standing reach, and weighed the least of everyone in attendance at the combine. Toronto has a track record of bringing in smaller guards, and Pettiford would potentially be an option with the 39th overall pick.

Trey Townsend, F, Arizona, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.2 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 225 | Wingspan: N/A *unconfirmed*

After four years at Oakland, including being a major part of the Jack Gohlke-led tournament team, Townsend spent this past season at Arizona. The 22-year-old is strong and can defend, though he is a little undersized and has an inconsistent outside shot. Per a post on his Instagram and HoopsHype, Townsend has worked out for Toronto and is currently projected to go undrafted.

Aaron Scott, W, St. John’s, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.6 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 210 | Wingspan: N/A *unconfirmed*

Per Dave Berov, Scott will work out for the Toronto Raptors. After three years at North Texas, the do-it-all wing spent last season under Rick Pitino at St.John’s. Despite his 3-point efficiency dropping this past season to under 30 percent, Scott shot 37 percent and just under 41 percent from deep the past two seasons, respectively. The St. John’s senior brings a combination of length, shooting, and experience while still only being 21 years old on draft night.

Ryan Nembhard, G, Gonzaga, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.1 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 5-foot-11 | Weight: 176 | Wingspan: 6-foot-2 1/4

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard’s younger brother, Ryan Nembhard, is going to have a draft workout with the Raptors on June 9, according to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange. The Gonzaga Bulldog performed well in both scrimmages at the combine, finishing with 17 points, 15 assists, six rebounds, and a plus-22 across the two games. The 22-year-old also shot it well, going 6-for-11 from the field (54.5 percent) and 2-for-4 (50 percent) from distance. In the shooting drills, Nembhard went 24-for-30 (80 percent) on 3-pointers taken off the dribble and shot the second-best mark in the “star” 3-point drill, where he went 19-for-25 (76 percent).

What stood out the most was the Canadians’ passing, which should come as no surprise, as he was the nation’s leader in assists last season, while finishing his four-year college career with 882 assists, the 22nd-most by a player in NCAA Division I history. His 344 assists in 2024-25 led the country and were the fifth-most in a single season in NCAA history, as well as the most in Gonzaga program history. Nembhard is viewed as a late second-round pick.

Dajuan Harris, G, Kansas, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 9.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.4 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 175 | Wingspan: N/A *unconfirmed*

The former national champion Harris announced on his Instagram that he has worked out for Toronto. The 24-year-old averaged a career high in points and rebounds this past season at Kansas, while being a quick, playmaking guard, though a bit undersized. Harris is currently projected to go undrafted and fits the mould of small, senior guards the Raptors have looked at previously.

LJ Cryer, G, Houston, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 15.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.1 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-0 | Weight: 200 | Wingspan: N/A *unconfirmed*

Per Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, Houston guard LJ Cryer has reportedly worked out for the Raptors. The 23-year-old won a National Championship back in 2021 with the Baylor Bears and is a fantastic 3-point shooter. The projected undrafted free agent shot 41.3 percent from distance on 6.3 attempts over the course of his 147-game career.

Johni Broome, C, Auburn, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and 2.1 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-9 1/4 | Weight: 249 | Wingspan: 7-foot-0 1/4

Adding to the growing list of pre-draft workouts Toronto is conducting is one of the best players in the country from last season, Auburn centre Johni Broome.

Per HoopsHype, Toronto will bring in one of the Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year finalists after a stellar super-senior season as a Tiger.

The 22-year-old averaged career-highs across the board this past year in a higher usage role for Auburn, including points (18.6), rebounds (10.8), assists (2.9), and steals (0.9). He was less efficient, however, averaging a career low 51.0 percent from the field (a pretty good career worst), the worst 3-point percentage during his Auburn tenure (27.8), and the second lowest free throw percentage of his collegiate career (58.7 percent).

Jahmyl Telfort, W, Butler, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-7 | Weight: 220 | Wingspan: 7-foot-1 *unconfirmed*

The Montreal, Quebec native spent the first three years of his eligibility at Northeastern, while spending the last two seasons at Butler. Across the 24-year-old’s pair of seasons as a Bulldog, the Canadian averaged 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 stocks while shooting 45.2 percent from the field, 34.5 percent from 3-point territory, and 79.8 percent from the charity stripe.

It’s encouraging that Telfort’s numbers improved across the board when he moved up in competition, as during his time at Northeastern, he averaged 13.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals. He was also less efficient all over the court during his time in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), shooting 43.0 percent from the field, 30.5 percent from three, and 73.9 percent from the line. Per HoopsHype, he’ll be working out north of the border.

Kobe Sanders, W, Nevada, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-7 | Weight: 203 | Wingspan: 6-foot-8 1/4

One of the quickest second-round risers, Nevada wing Kobe Sanders, has reportedly worked out for the Raptors, per HoopsHype. The 23-year-old is an offensively skilled wing who can get to his spots for pull-up jumpers while being a strong decision-maker. After four years at Cal Poly, including a monster fourth season for the program, Sanders transferred to Nevada this past season.

Dain Dainja, F, Memphis, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 14.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.3 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 270 | Wingspan: 7-foot-6 *unconfirmed*

Per Jason Munz of the Commercial Appeal, Toronto has reportedly worked out Dainja. The undersized big man is very versatile with an enormous reported 7-foot-6 wingspan. The 23-year-old is coming off his best year of his collegiate career, putting up career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks while leading the American Athletic Conference (AAC) in field goal percentage (61.5 percent). Dainja is projected to go undrafted and is a potential Raptors 905/training camp target.

Nolan Traore, G, Saint-Quentin (France)

2024-2025 stats: 11.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.1 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 175 | Wingspan: 6-foot-8

Per Grant Afseth of RG, the Raptors worked out French guard Nolan Traore on June 16. The recently turned 19-year-old was projected top-five pick coming into this season after a spectacular finish with Saint-Quentin last season. After a rough start to the season, Traore finished strong with his pro club once again, averaging 13.7 points, 5.1 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.4 stocks while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from distance over the final 12 games of the season as a teenager in a pro league.

Traore is a projected first-round pick with his combination of a lightning-quick first step and playmaking ability.

Egor Demin, G, BYU, Freshman

2024-2025 stats: 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.4 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-8 1/4 | Weight: 199 | Wingspan: 6-foot-10 1/2

Demin, another projected first-round pick of the bunch, is a 6-foot-8 point guard who played at BYU last season. The 19-year-old averaged 10.6 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds across 33 games for the Cougars. Demin brings an interesting blend of size and passing ability from the guard spot that is hard to come by, leading to the first-round projection.

Per Cody Taylor of USA Today, Demin has worked out with Toronto.

Hansen Yang, C, Qingdao, (China)

2024-2025 stats: 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 2.6 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 7-foot-1 | Weight: 252 | Wingspan: 7-foot-2 3/4

Yang played the last two seasons with the Qingdao Eagles in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), averaging 15.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 0.9 steals while shooting nearly 57 percent from the field. The big man measured in just that, big, at the combine, coming in at 7-foot-1 without shoes, 252 pounds, with a near 7-foot-3 wingspan and a 9-foot-3 standing reach. All of his measurements were top 10 marks at the combine.

Yang is a projected second-round target for the Raptors and has worked out with the team, per Cody Taylor of USA Today.

Chucky Hepburn, G, Louisville, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 16.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.4 steals, and 0.1 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-0 1/2 | Weight: 189 | Wingspan: 6-foot-4 1/2

After three years at Wisconsin, Hepburn transferred to Louisville for his senior season and put together the best year of his collegiate career. The 22-year-old guard averaged career highs across the board, including points (16.4), assists (5.8), rebounds (3.5), field goal percentage (43.2), and steals, in which he also led the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) (2.4).

Per Cody Taylor of USA Today, the potential UDFA target has worked out north of the border.

Clifford Omoruyi, C, Alabama, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 7.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-10 | Weight: 240 | Wingspan: N/A *unconfirmed*

After four seasons at Rutgers, Omoruyi transferred to Alabama for his super senior season. Across 37 games for the Crimson Tide, the 23-year-old averaged 7.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks while leading the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in field goal percentage inside the arc at 73.9 percent.

Omoruyi has worked out with the Raptors, per Cody Taylor of USA Today.



CJ Huntley, F, Appalachian State, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 15.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.7 blocks

Measurements: Height in shoes: 6-foot-10 | Weight: 223 | Wingspan: 7-foot-4 1/2

More to come…



Other Notes

“Toronto’s No.9 is the most likely top-10 pick to be traded. Anticipation that the Raptors will part with it has also been fuelled by [Khaman] Maluach being drafted before Toronto gets the chance. Word is that the Raptors are evaluating fives that would be available later in the 1st round; I’ve been told Danny Wolf and Asa Newell are two prime candidates, per Jake Fischer.

“Raptors have left teams with the impression that they covet multiple bigs, while also being high on Duke centre Khaman Maluach” per Jake Fischer.

“Many executives around the NBA expect the Raptors to lean toward selecting a player that can help the team win games in the short-term with this pick, rather than a raw project,” Kevin O’Connor in his latest mock draft.

The Raptors were hoping to meet with roughly 20 prospects at the combine, per Michael Grange.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri, following the lottery: “It’s going to be very competitive, that I know…We’re hoping to add a talented player that can come in and compete. (Head coach Darko Rajakovic) is proving to be a one of the good developers of talent and that’s how we need to attack it, (but we will) continue to grow as a team, everybody make a jump and see. Get (Brandon Ingram) back healthy and see how we all jell together.”

Per Libaan Osman, Oklahoma point guard Jeremiah Fears would like to workout for the Raptors. “Toronto is great. I know they’re looking for some specific pieces in the draft and hopefully, I’m able to workout for them.”

*This page will update, so make sure to check back in!*