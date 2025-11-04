The Raptors Offense is Humming + A Rematch w/ Giannis

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath detail the latest in the Raptors realm.

The fellas discuss the matchup with the Bucks and focus on these points:

Myles Turner’s lack of rolling pop.

How the Bucks position their shooters on the floor.

The way the Raptors might defend all of it.

From Samson’s stats piece:

“1. RJ Barrett is shooting 73-percent at the rim.

“There’s always been this inherent tension in Barrett’s game around his rim pressure. Why? Well, because he is historically a below average finisher, and especially relative to his volume. It’s why his development as a passer last season was particularly nice to see – because the playmaking out of his drives became arguably his greatest asset as an offensive weapon. Before this season, Bobby Webster cited getting Barrett less attention on offense so he could attack second side actions. It’s not an entirely new thing, as Barrett was operating in this fashion during at least a portion of his first half season with the Raptors – next to Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes.

Barrett has quietly been the most adaptable offensive player on the Raptors roster. Taking on different forms and usage whenever asked. This year? He has found a fairly potent mix of transition opportunities, second side attacking, primary pick n’ roll handling, and cutting. The result? A true-shooting percentage of 65%, a very passable 37% from downtown, and nearly matching Brandon Ingram in drives per game.

It’s become quite clear that Barrett is capable of getting past his man and downhill. He’s also okay at finishing over rim protectors as a cutter. He has trouble though, getting past his man and finishing over rim protectors in the same possession. It’s a hard ask, and I don’t blame him for it. I will credit he and the Raptors though, for finding a more complementary balance for him. He’s seen a slight drop in points per game and a huge boost in efficiency.”

Have a blessed day.