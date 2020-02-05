Quick Reaction: Pacers 118, Raptors 119

A+ P. Siakam 40 MIN, 25 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 4 STL, 7-19 FG, 1-4 3FG, 10-11 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 14 +/- Ibaka hit the game winner, but Siakam dominated all the chaos that led them back into it. Buckets, steals, rebounds. He did everything, and in a game where the Raptors couldn’t contain any dribble penetration, he was a fantastic lynchpin down the stretch.

D- O. Anunoby 28 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -2 +/- Was left out down the stretch, which has been happening quite a bit lately. He has to find ways to insert himself into the offense as a tertiary threat. He wasn’t bad on defense at all, but the lack of presence offensively is killing his game.

A+ S. Ibaka 34 MIN, 30 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 13-21 FG, 2-7 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -8 +/- Would’ve had an A+ regardless of the outcome of this game. Sublime passing on the short-roll, incredible shot-making, and a great level of compete against the big and bad, Sabonis. God bless this man.

A+ K. Lowry 38 MIN, 32 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL, 12-21 FG, 3-6 3FG, 5-5 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 13 +/- The offense fell apart when it wasn’t in his hands. His craftiness and guile getting to the rim was unmatched. He outgamed every Pacers guard that came at him. A wonderful, wonderful game.

B F. VanVleet 37 MIN, 10 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 4-10 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -4 +/- I’m not sure what the prerogative is when he’s taking the bulk of possessions away from Lowry, but if he’s going to remain the floor general in those moments he has to have better recognition of his teammates. He plays defense, though, and he hit some shots. Steady Freddy.

A T. Davis 27 MIN, 11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-9 FG, 3-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 11 +/- Big time. It’s games like this that have him projected as the Raptors next big rookie performer in the playoffs. He hit huge threes, blew a couple defensive assignments, but overall he’s a huge piece of what worked for the Raptors tonight.

B- P. McCaw 16 MIN, 4 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 1-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/- Had a really great spurt to kick the game off, but after that his minutes that coincided with RHJ spelled doom for the Raps. Keep up the early stuff, it was good.

F R. Hollis-Jefferson 13 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -18 +/- It’s a shame because he’s so likeable, but he tanked the Raptors offense in this one. Spent too much time on ball, cramped spacing etc. Tough game, but he’ll have matchups down the road.

B C. Boucher 8 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Have to love his willingness to dive to the rim and compete. Only 8 minutes, but in a game where Serge almost fouled out, those minutes were huge.