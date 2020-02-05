Quick Reaction: Pacers 118, Raptors 119

What a win. Comment Away.
|IND Pacers
|118
|Final
Box Score
|119
|TOR Raptors
|
A+
|P. Siakam40 MIN, 25 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 4 STL, 7-19 FG, 1-4 3FG, 10-11 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 14 +/-
Ibaka hit the game winner, but Siakam dominated all the chaos that led them back into it. Buckets, steals, rebounds. He did everything, and in a game where the Raptors couldn’t contain any dribble penetration, he was a fantastic lynchpin down the stretch.
|
D-
|O. Anunoby28 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -2 +/-
Was left out down the stretch, which has been happening quite a bit lately. He has to find ways to insert himself into the offense as a tertiary threat. He wasn’t bad on defense at all, but the lack of presence offensively is killing his game.
|
A+
|S. Ibaka34 MIN, 30 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 13-21 FG, 2-7 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -8 +/-
Would’ve had an A+ regardless of the outcome of this game. Sublime passing on the short-roll, incredible shot-making, and a great level of compete against the big and bad, Sabonis. God bless this man.
|
A+
|K. Lowry38 MIN, 32 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL, 12-21 FG, 3-6 3FG, 5-5 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 13 +/-
The offense fell apart when it wasn’t in his hands. His craftiness and guile getting to the rim was unmatched. He outgamed every Pacers guard that came at him. A wonderful, wonderful game.
|
B
|F. VanVleet37 MIN, 10 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 4-10 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -4 +/-
I’m not sure what the prerogative is when he’s taking the bulk of possessions away from Lowry, but if he’s going to remain the floor general in those moments he has to have better recognition of his teammates. He plays defense, though, and he hit some shots. Steady Freddy.
|
A
|T. Davis27 MIN, 11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-9 FG, 3-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 11 +/-
Big time. It’s games like this that have him projected as the Raptors next big rookie performer in the playoffs. He hit huge threes, blew a couple defensive assignments, but overall he’s a huge piece of what worked for the Raptors tonight.
|
B-
|P. McCaw16 MIN, 4 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 1-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/-
Had a really great spurt to kick the game off, but after that his minutes that coincided with RHJ spelled doom for the Raps. Keep up the early stuff, it was good.
|
F
|R. Hollis-Jefferson13 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -18 +/-
It’s a shame because he’s so likeable, but he tanked the Raptors offense in this one. Spent too much time on ball, cramped spacing etc. Tough game, but he’ll have matchups down the road.
|
B
|C. Boucher8 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/-
Have to love his willingness to dive to the rim and compete. Only 8 minutes, but in a game where Serge almost fouled out, those minutes were huge.
|
A+
|Nick Nurse
His ability to rally the troops is insane to me. This Raptors team has a level of compete that is truly rare, and he’s at the helm. His finishing lineup was a great decision, and he coached the Raptors through a game that they were getting bombarded from downtown.
Things We Saw
- Whether we like it or not, this is a feature of the Raptors defense. All of it. The crazy comeback where the Pacers could hardly get over half-court, but also the barrage of triples. These Raptors play fast and loose to jumpstart their offense, and we get games like this because of it.
- Don’t underrate Siakam’s defensive performance in this one. If anyone has time (or the inclination) to watch that game back, watch to see how much space he covers defensively. It’s insane. He should be All-NBA Defense this year.
- KLOE. Never underestimate the non-ironic galaxy brain that sits atop #7.