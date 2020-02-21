Talking Raptors Podcast – S7E7 – All Star Break

The teams are back from the All Star break and your boys are back in the studio to give you more madness.



On this episode of Talking Raptors, Nick and Barry break down some of the storylines happening around the team and league.

They discuss:

Kobe Bean Bryant.

Masai Ujiri and the GODDAMN New York Knicks

All Star Saturday

All Star Sunday

The rest of the season

Twitter Questions

All this and a bunch more. As always we thank you for listening and we hope you enjoy!

Listen to “#1144 – The All-Star Game – Talking Raptors Podcast” on Spreaker.