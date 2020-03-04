Host Samson Folk brings on friend of the show, J.E. Skeets, of the No Dunks podcast. They talk about all sorts of things, of course.

Beards

Funny People in Basketball

Knicks + Spike Lee

Siakam is incredible, don’t forget it

Lowry the Survivor

The Burrito

How fun is this season?

Twitter Questions

Grab the iTunes feed or check us out on Stitcher on Android. There is also the plain old feed or just listen below:

Listen to “#1152 – Kyle Lowry the Survivor w/ J.E. Skeets – Raptors Weekly Podcast” on Spreaker.