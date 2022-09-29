The Raptors & Rockets Preview – Outside Looking In

Host Samson Folk brings on Alykhan Bijani to discuss the Raptors & Rockets
00:00 – Welcome
2:05 – Alykhan wants some Offensive innovation
3:44 – Alykhan loves the defense
6:21 – Jalen Green Rocks
8:30 – Scottie is a versatility machine
13:20 – What identity is Houston building?
16:35 – Has Kevin Porter Jr. turned the corner?
20:05 – Precious Achiuwa & Alperen Sengun
24:54 – What should these teams steal from each other?
