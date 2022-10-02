Gameday: Jazz vs Raptors, October 2

It’s already been over five months since we’ve seen the Raptors take on an opponent. The regular season is just 17 days away. Time flies I guess!
There are plenty of things to look forward to. Pascal Siakam is having a regular training camp and preseason for the first time since 2020. No, Tampa does not count. His ‘top five player in the NBA’ aspirations have been well documented. Adon put his spin on it a few days ago.
Everyone is excited to see what year two of Scottie Barnes brings. It seems like the possibilities are endless. If the reigning Rookie of the Year is dedicating himself to upping that 30 percent clip from three? Watch out.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 6pm EDT | TV: Sportsnet/NBA TV | Radio: n/a
Jazz Lineup
SIGNIFICANTLY different Utah lineup from what we’re used to after the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell trades. Some Canadians and former Raptors are on the roster for whoever is checking out the game in Edmonton. Udoka Azubuike is recovering from right ankle surgery.
PG: Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Saben Lee
SG: Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Ochai Agbaji, Leandro Bolmaro, Jared Butler, Johnny Juzang
SF: Malik Beasley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Simone Fontecchio
PF: Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rudy Gay, Stanley Johnson
C: Kelly Olynyk, Walker Kessler, Cody Zeller
Raptors Lineup
Nick Nurse said that Otto Porter Jr. hurt his hamstring in training camp and will be out for a while. Thaddeus Young (knee) is day to day. Khem Birch is rehabbing from a torn meniscus.
PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, Dalano Banton
SG: Gary Trent Jr., Ron Harper Jr., Jeff Dowtin
SF: OG Anunoby, Justin Champagnie, Josh Jackson, Gabe Brown
PF: Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher, D.J. Wilson, Juancho Hernangomez
C: Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Christian Koloko
Raptors Preseason Schedule
(all times EDT)
Sunday Oct 2 vs Utah: 6 pm (in Edmonton)
Wednesday Oct 5 @ Boston: 7:30 pm
Friday Oct 7 @ Houston: 8 pm
Sunday Oct 9 vs Chicago: 6 pm (in Toronto)
Friday Oct 14 vs Boston: 7pm (in Montreal)