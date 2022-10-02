Gameday: Jazz vs Raptors, October 2

It’s already been over five months since we’ve seen the Raptors take on an opponent. The regular season is just 17 days away. Time flies I guess!

There are plenty of things to look forward to. Pascal Siakam is having a regular training camp and preseason for the first time since 2020. No, Tampa does not count. His ‘top five player in the NBA’ aspirations have been well documented. Adon put his spin on it a few days ago.

Everyone is excited to see what year two of Scottie Barnes brings. It seems like the possibilities are endless. If the reigning Rookie of the Year is dedicating himself to upping that 30 percent clip from three? Watch out.

Scottie Barnes is definitely keeping pace with O.G. Anunoby as they fire up elbow 3s. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) September 29, 2022 Also it appears that Precious Achiuwa is thinking big this year too. Most Improved vibes?

First team all clamps!! 🔒 — Precious Achiuwa (@PreciousAchiuwa) October 2, 2022 The main rotation guys are obvious but there are plenty of question marks for the final roster spots. The Raptors enter the preseason with 20 players and will have to cut down to 15 (plus a couple two-way players). Newcomers like Josh Jackson, Gabe Brown and Juancho Hernangomez (Bo Cruz!!) could be competing with D.J. Wilson for one spot. Dalano Banton and Justin Champagnie are also in the mix.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6pm EDT | TV: Sportsnet/NBA TV | Radio: n/a

Jazz Lineup

SIGNIFICANTLY different Utah lineup from what we’re used to after the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell trades. Some Canadians and former Raptors are on the roster for whoever is checking out the game in Edmonton. Udoka Azubuike is recovering from right ankle surgery.

PG: Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Saben Lee

SG: Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Ochai Agbaji, Leandro Bolmaro, Jared Butler, Johnny Juzang

SF: Malik Beasley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Simone Fontecchio

PF: Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rudy Gay, Stanley Johnson

C: Kelly Olynyk, Walker Kessler, Cody Zeller

Raptors Lineup

Nick Nurse said that Otto Porter Jr. hurt his hamstring in training camp and will be out for a while. Thaddeus Young (knee) is day to day. Khem Birch is rehabbing from a torn meniscus.

PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, Dalano Banton

SG: Gary Trent Jr., Ron Harper Jr., Jeff Dowtin

SF: OG Anunoby, Justin Champagnie, Josh Jackson, Gabe Brown

PF: Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher, D.J. Wilson, Juancho Hernangomez

C: Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Christian Koloko

Raptors Preseason Schedule

(all times EDT)

Sunday Oct 2 vs Utah: 6 pm (in Edmonton)

Wednesday Oct 5 @ Boston: 7:30 pm

Friday Oct 7 @ Houston: 8 pm

Sunday Oct 9 vs Chicago: 6 pm (in Toronto)

Friday Oct 14 vs Boston: 7pm (in Montreal)