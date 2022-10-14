Champagnie cracks team as Raptors make final roster decisions

Only hours after the Toronto Raptors waxed the Boston Celtics in overtime to finish preseason, the team made its final roster decisions. Justin Champagnie, Juancho Hernangomez, and Dalano Banton make the team, as Gabe Brown, Josh Jackson, and D.J. Wilson are waived.

Banton had a phenomenal preseason, so his spot was guaranteed based on his play. Hernangomez was signed to a fully guaranteed contract just before training camp began, and Nick Nurse has been discussing him as if he was already on the roster. Realistically, the battle game down to Champagnie versus Jackson. Though Jackson played well, by virtue of his improved record of shooting in the G League, his youth, his offensive rebounding, and his finishing, Champagnie won the spot. He was on a 2-way contract with the team last season and has thus earned a promotion to the full roster for 2022-23.

Gabe Brown was on an exhibit-10 contract with Toronto, which means he may well be headed to the Raptors 905. He is a microwave scorer with a quick-trigger jumper and is a bouncy finisher around the rim. He may not be ready to contribute at the NBA level yet, but he has the skills and athleticism to compete in the future.

Toronto’s next game will be the first of the regular season, a home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 19.