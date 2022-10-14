Quick Reaction: Raptors 137, Celtics 134

A+ O. Anunoby29 MIN, 32 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 13-21 FG, 4-5 3FG, 2-4 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 1 +/-Dominated the game offensively with an array of bully ball drives, self created middies, and three point shooting. Also did very well matched up with Bostons wings, suffocating at times.

B- P. Achiuwa37 MIN, 18 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 4-16 FG, 0-7 3FG, 10-13 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -10 +/-Struggled to find his outside shot but didn’t let that make his aggressiveness waver, did well from the free throw line and as a rebounder. Was disruptive on defense.

C- K. Birch14 MIN, 4 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -6 +/-Showed great amounts of energy throughout his time on the floor, missed a couple easy ones he’d like to have back.

A S. Barnes31 MIN, 25 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 10-20 FG, 2-6 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 7 +/-Started the game off quite slow as he had been looking all pre season but jumped out in the second half looking poised and under control. Multiple great passing reads and his touch from the mid range and around the rim looked much better.

B- F. VanVleet30 MIN, 13 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST, 4 STL, 4-9 FG, 0-3 3FG, 5-6 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, -3 +/-Was more of a playmaker today than a scorer and really controlled the pace at times setting up his teammates. Didn’t really find his shot and was a bit too careless at times.

B J. Champagnie25 MIN, 7 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-2 3FG, 3-4 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, 9 +/-Played great defense all night, really battled through screens and rotated on defense very smoothly, just showed a lot of energy.

C T. Young19 MIN, 4 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 3 +/-Really made his presence felt through rebounding but also looked good as a cog in the offense passing wise.

A C. Koloko17 MIN, 12 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 6-6 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 8 +/-The best showing out of the rook so far, did all the traditional big man things you look for whether it was rolling to the rim, battling for rebounds(multiple tap outs to extend plays) and protecting the rim. Even had a nice jump hook!

C- J. Hernangomez15 MIN, 3 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 6 +/-Was fine on defense, looked lost at times on offense, nothing special from Juancho.

B+ D. Banton24 MIN, 13 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 4-13 FG, 0-3 3FG, 5-5 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 7 +/-Looked poised again during his time on the court as a ball handler, made multiple clutch shots and found ways to get to the rim against Boston after being stifled earlier in the game.