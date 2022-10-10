Dalano Banton continues to thrive amongst the Raptors mess

This is a premium piece that will be free until October 18th, after which our paywall will kick in. Head over to our subscription page to subscribe to continue reading premium, quality, Raptors content. Support local, independent media.

One of the prevailing trends of the preseason has been Dalano Banton’s tightening grip hold on not only a roster spot, but a spot in the Raptors rotation. The big names have been quite muted for the Raptors, but Banton continues to pump electricity into the fanbase with sterling performances. When Fred VanVleet was asked what he’s liked about preseason so far, he said: “Nothing. It’s preseason, it’s my 7th one.” But, we can enjoy things a little bit more than he can.

It’s been awhile since the era of the “change of pace” guard, but Banton’s insistence on playing a completely different game than the rest of the Raptors ball handling wings has been a major feather in his cap. When Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam are initiating screening plays half-expecting to see a switch, and slowly engaging that defender, Banton’s toss-chase-turn the corner style of attacking has continuously caught defenses unaware. And when they become aware? He’s utilizing re-screens and finding ways to co-exist with the Raptors set-actions and the whims of the heavier usage players. No two ways about it, he’s playing tremendous basketball.

“Watching film, knowing where to pick your spots, and knowing the offense.” Banton said in regards to his recent success in the halfcourt. “I feel like, playing for Coach Nurse, trying to get a lot of things going through the offense and not trying to break plays. Just being a role guy, you know you can’t be out there breaking plays whenever you want. So, just trying to kind of find myself within the offense. Whether that’s off a DHO or a Touch action, just trying to find my way through that, and trying to learn to do that in order to help my team and do whatever we can to win.”

A couple Spain actions (leading to a Hernangomez three, nice) where Banton is doing exactly what he’s meant to. The Bulls switch and try to absorb the action, but Hernangomez slips loose where Banton finds him. The second time, no drop, and no switch! When presented with this, Banton allowed them no stops. Making good reads, and keeping them dangerous. Crisp work at the point-of-attack.

“He (Banton) played another good game. Good to see. I thought the group of Dalano-Thad-Juancho, that little group did a decent job tonight off the bench.” Nurse said after the loss. “He made some good reads. Took it to the rim when it was open, kicked it out for shots when it wasn’t.”

The first chunk of Raptors preseason games are done, and Banton has had a positive plus-minus in every game (+15, +2, +8, +10), 42 points across only 58 minutes, with 4 steals, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists to boot. On top of all that, he’s shooting 62-percent from the floor. It’s a lot more common to see in football, where a quarterback kind of gets a system and makes great reads within it, but Banton is absolutely thriving here. He has a lot of time to quietly work on his shortcomings if the floor of his game is this. Chris Boucher and Thad Young count as somewhat unorthodox players who win heaps of minutes on this Raptors team, and Banton is threatening to make a third.

“I feel like, confidence wise, the guys out there trusting in me to do what they believe I do well out there. And definitely the playing over the summer. Having a lot of games through summer league, through playing at Rico (Hines), then through playing in Brazil with Team Canada. I just feel like a lot of reps, a lot of live reps throughout the summer helped get me going, and I’m just gonna continue running with my confidence. I feel like these guys keep looking for me in my spots, so helping me play to my strengths and trusting in me has been good for me as a young guy, and it’s been great for my development.” – Dalano Banton, regarding his improved play

No guard lineups are very rare in the NBA, but the Raptors are one of the teams who finds success with them. Banton was part of that last year. If he continues this run of form into the regular season? Not only will he be a major fixture of those units, but he might be able to be a driving force in them that allows an extra breather for a guy like Siakam.

It’s always hard to pin down where a team will develop from year to year, and maybe guys like Barnes and Anunoby will start to pop the minute these games mean something in the standings, but you can’t turn your nose up at what Banton has been able to do.

