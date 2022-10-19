Shoot! There it is – Confederacy of Dunks

This week we're talking about the Raptors shooting issues, which player is gonna change the way people think about him, changes we'd make to NBA opening day and bold takes for this season.

(Season 10, Episode 265)

RAPTORS: The NBA is officially back! How big of an issue is shooting going to be for the Raptors this year? Which Raptor is gonna change the way people think about him?

NBA: Does the NBA need to change the way they open the season? We give some different ideas that might make the season start with a bigger bang. Bold, irrational takes? It must be the start of the season. We’ve got some good ones for you!

With special guests: Raptors Republic alum Esfandiar Baraheni and Down By Two Podcast’s Josh Elijah!

