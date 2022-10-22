Melted by the Heat – Raptors Reaction Podcast

Samson Folk details the Raptors loss to the Heat.
Reggie Evans Award: Precious Achiuwa
QR Comment: LD
Mitchell Robinson Award: Caleb Martin
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.
Samson Folk details the Raptors loss to the Heat.
Samson Folk details the Raptors loss to the Heat.
Reggie Evans Award: Precious Achiuwa
QR Comment: LD
Mitchell Robinson Award: Caleb Martin
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.