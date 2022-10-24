Pascal’s stardom and looking for creation – Raptors Weekly Podcast

Samson Folk is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to talk about the first week of Raptors basketball.
Timestamps may be affected by 30 seconds or 1 minute depending on implemented ads.
0:00 – Introductions + Es’ news
2:02 – The Raptors 1-2 start
4:53 – Pascal, one of the world’s best
16:15 – Fred VanVleet’s shot diet
24:50 – O.G. and GTJ initiating possessions
32:08 – Balance, biomechanics
37:58 – Scottie has been great to start the year
46:09 – Precious’ start to the season
50:25 – The end of bench guys (mostly Koloko talk)
1:01:32 – the Caleb Martin thing
