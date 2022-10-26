Striving for Fifth Best – Confederacy of Dunks

Is Siakam looking like the top five NBA player he wants to be? What are the biggest concerns four games into the season?

RAPTORS: Siakam said he wanted to be a top five player in the league this year. It’s only been four games, but is that fire showing already? It’s early, but what are some of the biggest concerns through the Raptors first four games?

NBA: The league looks like they made the switch to a baseball-like schedule where teams play each other in consecutive games. What would be another way to improve the regular season? Want some hot, early season takes? We got ’em!

With Matt Henry and Jay Rosales!

