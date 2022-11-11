The Interview: Jeff Dowtin Jr., Raptors Two-Way Guard

"This road to your dreams isn't gonna be easy at all. You have to expect the unexpected. I expected nothing less."

Host Andrew Damelin is joined by Raptors two-way guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. After going undrafted last year, Dowtin has played on EIGHT different teams. Learn about what prepared him for the nomadic start to his career. Also travel back to Dowtin’s childhood growing up in the hottest of basketball hotbeds: Price George’s County, home of Kevin Durant, Michael Beasley, and Jerami Grant just to name a few. And though Dowtin has only been a pro for a season, we go through his “Greatest Hits” so far.

