Quick Reaction: Raptors 105, Nets 114

B+ O. Anunoby 38 MIN, 21 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 8-16 FG, 0-2 3FG, 5-7 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -17 +/- Tough first half for O.G. offensively, but he was given the task of guarding Kevin Durant, which is never easy. Anunoby did a solid job of limiting KD’s scoring, and his offence came alive in the second half, but he didn’t make a trey ball against Brooklyn for the second time in a row.

B+ P. Siakam 32 MIN, 24 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 7-15 FG, 1-2 3FG, 9-11 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/- He had an ok first half but getting into foul trouble early really hurt Toronto. You need your best player out there, and the game got completely out of control with Siakam on the bench with four fouls in the first half. Great job by Spicy P to get to the line and making most of his free throws tonight. It could have been a completely different game, only if he could have avoided the foul trouble.

C+ C. Koloko 23 MIN, 5 PTS, 9 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-8 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -8 +/- Koloko was great down low again and on the glass, but he must be stronger with his takes to the rim. He got blocked on back-to-back plays in the first quarter which shouldn’t be happening. He had an impressive showing on the glass though, as he finished two rebounds shy of tying his career high.

B- S. Barnes 37 MIN, 17 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 6-12 FG, 1-2 3FG, 4-7 FT, 0 BLK, 7 TO, -11 +/- Toronto’s best offensive option in the first half, but another game with a lot of turnovers for Scottie. This was his best outing since his return from injury though, so that’s one positive to take away from this game.

C F. VanVleet 41 MIN, 10 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 4-14 FG, 1-7 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -6 +/- Tough game for Steady Freddy as he couldn’t get his shot going in this one. His only three-ball came late in the fourth quarter and was too little, too late.

C+ T. Young 04 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -4 +/- A demotion from the starting unit, but just like Boucher, he had a solid first and only shift as he brought the energy from the get-go and didn’t see the court after that.

C C. Boucher 19 MIN, 5 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2-7 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 12 +/- Boucher made an instant impact with a block in transition in a game where the Raptors came out the gate with no defence. Other than that, it was a pretty pedestrian showing for Chris.

G. Trent Jr. 26 MIN, 16 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 6-11 FG, 2-6 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Another Raptor who checked into the game with energy, causing a turnover right away with a steal. Also, another case of too little too late, as his two three-pointers came late in the fourth.

B- J. Hernangomez 16 MIN, 3 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -4 +/- Hernangomez has been playing great ball lately, and it looks like his three-ball is finally getting going. Great effort on the glass by Juancho in this one.

C+ K. Birch 04 MIN, 2 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Another typical night of Birch doing the dirty work for Toronto. He’s not going to wow anyone on the box score and he’s hardly the reason that the Raptors lost tonight.