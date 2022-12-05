Quick Reaction: Celtics 116, Raptors 110

B O. Anunoby 42 MIN, 13 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 3 STL, 6-14 FG, 1-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 5 TO, -3 +/- The defensive player of the year campaign continues as Anunoby got off to a flying start on defence with a steal and a block in the opening frame. Decent showing on the offensive side, but it’s nothing compared to his last few outings.

A- P. Siakam 39 MIN, 29 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 0 STL, 9-20 FG, 2-4 3FG, 9-13 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -9 +/- Siakam was having a decent game going into halftime, but when the team needed him the most, he came through for the Raptors in the third quarter when they were struggling for offence. Obviously, it wasn’t enough, but Siakam did all he could to keep the team in it.

C+ C. Koloko 22 MIN, 5 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-4 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -7 +/- Koloko was a late addition to the starting five as he replaced Trent Jr. He showed good playmaking ability with his extra pass to set up a Siakam three late in the 2nd quarter. Also, a good game at the free-throw line for someone who usually struggles there.

B+ S. Barnes 41 MIN, 21 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 8-14 FG, 1-6 3FG, 4-6 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -1 +/- Barnes got off to a tough start very early on in the game as he missed his first two free throws and registered a turnover just two possessions later. But after that, he got settled in and had another good outing. It looks like last year’s rookie of the year may be getting his groove back.

C- F. VanVleet 38 MIN, 8 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 3-14 FG, 1-6 3FG, 1-1 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, -12 +/- It was yet another slow start for VanVleet, who has really struggled to get his shot going as of late but everything else wasn’t too bad. Steady Freddy can be a great playmaker and play solid defence for you, he just needs to get his scoring touch back. His only three came late in the fourth quarter and the hero ball three in transition was a total momentum killer.

B T. Young 16 MIN, 6 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2-6 FG, 2-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 0 +/- The bench came to play tonight as Young was the third and final member to get playing time. He made two threes, which is a rare but good sight and played hard the whole time he was out on the court.

B+ C. Boucher 16 MIN, 8 PTS, 9 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-6 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/- Productive first shift as Boucher was all over the glass. He has been ready to go as soon as his name is called and that’s been huge for a bench unit that hasn’t been the most consistent this year.

A G. Trent Jr. 26 MIN, 20 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 7-10 FG, 3-3 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Trent Jr. was in line for the start until Nick Nurse changed his mind 15 minutes prior to tip-off. It might have been a Nurse masterclass to motivate Trent after struggling in the game prior against the Magic. Gary had a huge fourth quarter scoring-wise, but it just wasn’t enough. He led the bench unit in scoring, which looks like his new role going forward.