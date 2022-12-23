Quick Reaction: Raptors 118, Cavs 107

A+ O. Anunoby 38 MIN, 26 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 10-17 FG, 6-9 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 9 +/- OG not only did a wonderful job defensively on Donovan Mitchell holding him to 12 points on 25% shooting but he was lighting it up from beyond the arc. He was firing without a second thought and gave us his best shooting performance in weeks, outstanding game from OG.

A+ P. Siakam 42 MIN, 26 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL, 9-22 FG, 2-5 3FG, 6-8 FT, 1 BLK, 5 TO, 1 +/- Pascal had a regular performance today. He started out slow scoring wise and was really doing well distributing the ball in transition and in the pnr but as the game progressed he started to look for his own shot more and made sure to keep the lead late in the game.

C+ J. Hernangomez 24 MIN, 3 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 17 +/- Solid game from Juancho, played his part in providing resistance on drives, not a whole lot on offense tonight but he was in position.

A+ S. Barnes 40 MIN, 25 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 10-16 FG, 0-1 3FG, 5-5 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 12 +/- Wonderful bounce back game from Scottie who seemed to just be moving a lot better tonight, did well as a screener and roller, did a great job attacking mismatches, also did well in transition and cutting off the ball, one of Scotties strongest performances the season.

A- F. VanVleet 38 MIN, 18 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 5-12 FG, 5-10 3FG, 3-3 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 15 +/- Fred shot the ball well once again and seems to be getting out of his slump at the best time. We saw less of the rim pressure we saw before but that’s because he shot it so well, great game from Fred.

C T. Young 16 MIN, 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 2 +/- Thad didn’t do a lot tonight he was simply a neutral tonight, nothing really stood out.

C+ G. Trent Jr. 19 MIN, 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 3-6 FG, 2-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -2 +/- Not a lot from Gary which was to be expected as he returned from injury, moved the ball well and he shot the ball at a solid level as well.

B M. Flynn 23 MIN, 9 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3-7 FG, 3-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- Another strong showing from Malachi tonight as he spaced the floor real well, he also had a nice showing on defense especially on the ball, did well to not give up drives.