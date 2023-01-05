A wild, wild loss – Raptors Reaction Podcast

Host Samson Folk is joined by Kai Bruce to detail the Raptors insane loss to the Bucks.

Reggie Evans Award: Fred VanVleet

QR Comment: LeeZ

