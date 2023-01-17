Gameday: Raptors @ Bucks, January 17

It would be hard for these teams to repeat the roller coaster game we witnessed on January 4th.

In their first meeting this season, the Raptors missed their first 15 shots. Both teams combined for 25 points in the first quarter, only for Toronto to make an incredible 28-7 run in the final 3:08 of regulation down 90-69 to send the game to overtime. Even Joel Embiid tweeted how little that game made sense. A Grayson Allen corner three in OT gave the Bucks a 104-101 win.

That game was on ESPN. The rematch will be on TNT, with both teams playing in the second leg of back to backs after wins on Monday.

Raptors scope: (20-24, 11th in East | Offensive rating: 14th | Defensive rating: 14th)

Toronto is coming off a thrilling victory in New York for the second time this season. The Raptors battled back from a small deficit and appeared to have the game won in regulation before RJ Barrett tied things with a dunk. Then Toronto held on in overtime as Jalen Brunson missed at the buzzer, sealing the Raptors first overtime win this season. Fred VanVleet kept the Raptors afloat with 33 points, while Scottie Barnes added 26 and has put together a nice string of games.

Scottie Barnes in 8 games in January:

19.0 PTS

7.3 REB

5.3 AST

58.2 TS%



He's had at least 20 points & 7 rebounds in 3 straight games & 20+ in 5 of his last 8 games.



He's scored or assisted on 30% of the Raptors' points in each of the last 3 games. — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) January 16, 2023

Bucks scope: (28-16, 3rd in East | Offensive rating: 23rd | Defensive rating: 3rd)

Milwaukee is trying to remain amongst the elite teams in the East despite dealing with a litany of injuries. Khris Middleton has played sparingly this season and Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with knee soreness. The Bucks still defeated the Pacers yesterday without him, thanks to 35 points and 11 assists from Jrue Holiday. Jrue is enjoying another solid season, averaging 18 points and seven assists. It’s wild that he hasn’t made an all-star team in 10 years, that lone selection coming when he was with the 76ers.

Giannis has missed the last three games and we probably won’t know his status until later in the day. The Bucks don’t play again until Saturday after this game so if Antetokounmpo doesn’t play, that would give him 10 rest days before facing Cleveland on Saturday. Giannis had a triple-double in the last meeting (30 pts, 21 reb, 10 ast) but also committed a career-high 12 turnovers.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30pm EST | TV: Sportsnet One/One 4K/East/Pacific, TNT | Radio: Sportsnet 590

Raptors Lineup

Otto Porter Jr. (toe) is out for the season. Fred VanVleet (back) is questionable. Dalano Banton and Ron Harper Jr. are with the Raptors 905.

Here’s what Fred said before suiting up against the Knicks.

Fred on how confident he was that he was going to play today:



“Rolling out of bed is always an adventure.” — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) January 16, 2023

*potential lineup if VanVleet plays*

PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: O.G. Anunoby, Juancho Hernangomez, Joe Wieskamp

PF: Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Christian Koloko, Khem Birch

Bucks Lineup

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee soreness) has missed the last three games. Serge Ibaka (personal) missed Milwaukee’s road trip and has played in only 2 of the Bucks last 27 games. Khris Middleton (knee) hasn’t played in a month. Joe Ingles (ACL management) also missed Monday’s game but most likely will play the second leg of the back to back.

*potential lineup if Giannis plays*

PG: Jrue Holiday, George Hill, Jevon Carter

SG: Grayson Allen, MarJon Beauchamp, Wesley Matthews, AJ Green

SF: Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis Jr, Sandro Mamukelashvilil

C: Brook Lopez

The Line

Milwaukee is favoured by 4.5 points. Over/Under is 224.