Quick Reaction: Raptors 106, Grizzlies 103

B- S. Barnes 35 MIN, 16 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 7-15 FG, 2-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 4 TO, 7 +/- Scottie had some good moments on defense along with some really bad moments especially on the perimeter, offensively he seemed trigger happy from three, more than we are used to and just more self oriented than we are used to.

B P. Siakam 28 MIN, 19 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 7-17 FG, 2-6 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -13 +/- Pascal began the game with 13 points in the first half on an array of mid range shots and powerful layups, yet in the second half he was only able to get 6 points due to foul trouble again, he was able to not foul out tonight but poor second half shooting along with foul trouble muted his impact on this game

B P. Achiuwa 31 MIN, 10 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 3 STL, 5-12 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -11 +/- Precious was so often the last line of defense for Toronto and he did a good job most of the time this was asked of him, Precious had a lot of nice finishes but most of his damage came in the second quarter, impact was felt on defense though.

C+ G. Trent Jr. 37 MIN, 10 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 5-14 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-1 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -7 +/- Rough shooting night for Gary who missed a lot of usually routine jumpers for him, never found his three point shot but had a couple nice floaters.

B F. VanVleet 39 MIN, 15 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 6-19 FG, 2-9 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 4 +/- Fred shot poorly for the first time in what feels like forever yet he still found a way to impact the game on the offensive end, Fred was operating in the pick and roll very well and just moving the ball very well as well.

A C. Boucher 27 MIN, 17 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 7-10 FG, 3-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 12 +/- Perhaps the best shooting night of the season for Boucher who Brough the same tenacity at the rim he brings every night but just added some great outside shooting as well.

B+ T. Young 26 MIN, 14 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 5-8 FG, 1-2 3FG, 3-6 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 12 +/- One of the best games from Thad this season if not the best, really found his footing as a scorer inside and was the prototypical passing hub he was brought to Toronto to be.

B- M. Flynn 17 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 2-6 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 11 +/- Really nice playmaking from Malachi tonight brought high energy to the minutes he played.