The Toronto Raptors signed Joe Wieskamp to a multi-year contract which was announced on Saturday. The financial terms or the length of the agreement were not disclosed so all we know is that it’s a multi-year deal.

The Raptors say they have signed guard-forward Joe Wieskamp to a multi-year contract. pic.twitter.com/xriO8saPZx — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 11, 2023 The 6’6″ wing has appeared in two games with the Raptors and has shown the ability to make threes, something the Raptors desperately need as they rank 26th in the NBA in terms of three-point percentage.