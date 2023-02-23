Quick Reaction: Pelicans 110, Raptors 115

B O. Anunoby 32 MIN, 12 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 5-13 FG, 1-8 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -5 +/- Really great night from OG as a helper on defense and even though Ingram had 36 It was on 44% shooting and a lot of tough looks which OG guarded, offensively his shooting never got into rhythm but we can chalk that up to rust.

A+ P. Siakam 38 MIN, 26 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 9-21 FG, 1-5 3FG, 7-8 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 8 +/- Pascal had another great night shooting the mid range and he also was getting to the line a lot, he seemed unstoppable at times and he was able to turn this attention into playmaking once again, just a great game from Pascal.

A+ J. Poeltl 30 MIN, 21 PTS, 18 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 9-11 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-7 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Monstrous double double from Jakob tonight, he did very well as a rim protector tonight and containing the ball in the pick and roll, he also had a couple nice passes that showed off his feel, but he was most impactful on the glass for Toronto, he got so many outbacks, especially late in the game and this kept Toronto alive.

A+ G. Trent Jr. 37 MIN, 18 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 6-16 FG, 3-8 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 9 +/- Gary hit a lot of tough jumpers tonight, it seems when the Pelicans were attempting a comeback it would be a Gary jumper to stifle them, he also hit the dagger three to officially send the Pelicans home.

A+ S. Barnes 41 MIN, 18 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 6-13 FG, 2-4 3FG, 4-4 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 5 +/- Scottie had a very nice shooting night, he seemed very confident in his outside shot, he also did his usual back to the basket bully ball drives, he also made sure the ball moved well, great game.

B+ C. Boucher 23 MIN, 9 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 4-8 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- Great game from Boucher tonight, really great energy, including a monstrous dunk towards the ned of the third quarter, very active on the glass tonight.

B P. Achiuwa 20 MIN, 6 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 4 +/- Really nice defensive game from Precious tonight, stepped out on the perimeter and did a great job, offensively he didn’t get into a rhythm but still a good game overall.

A J. Dowtin Jr. 19 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Really great stint from Dowtin tonight, did a great job on defense on and off the ball, sunk a triple and his playmaking was very impactful, really nice backup guard play.