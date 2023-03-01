Focus On What You Can Do – Confederacy of Dunks

On this episode, we talk about the Barton signing, standing predictions for the Raptors and more expectations!

Season 10, Episode 280

On the first half of today’s episode, we cover the Barton signing and Juancho waiving, what seed the Raptors look to finish in, and what we want to see more of as the Raptors head towards the end of the season.

On the second half, we talk about potential rule changes to the NBA and pick which teams are legit contenders for the championship this year.

With Cathryn Naiker and Simon Broder!

