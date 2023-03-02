Quick Reaction: Raptors 106, Wizards 119

C- P. Siakam 39 MIN, 13 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 6-16 FG, 1-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, -10 +/- Pretty poor game from Pascal, jumper didn’t look good, his defense worse than we are used to, and he just couldn’t get into a rhythm scoring wise.

A+ O. Anunoby 38 MIN, 26 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 9-16 FG, 4-9 3FG, 4-4 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 7 +/- OG did an outstanding job on Bradley Beal holding him to 15 points on 35% shooting, he also was the best Raptor on offense tonight, really nice use of strength on his drives, really great off ball movement, and some elite shooting.

A J. Poeltl 32 MIN, 23 PTS, 13 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 8-9 FG, 0-0 3FG, 7-7 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 9 +/- Jakob played fairly well tonight, the Raptors defense cratered without him on the floor but when he was on he provided good rim deterrence, on offense he did very well, hit OG on multiple backdoor cuts, also had so many outback layups and showed nice touch on the roll.

C S. Barnes 36 MIN, 14 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 6-15 FG, 0-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -3 +/- Pretty poor defense from Scottie tonight who was on Kuzma for a fair amount, he wasn’t efficient either, missing a lot of bunnies.

C F. VanVleet 40 MIN, 14 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 5-17 FG, 2-11 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 15 +/- Fred’s playmaking was valuable today, he hit Jak on the roll a couple times and sprayed the ball out to shooters, however, his jumper was horrendous today, he couldn’t get in a rhythm from three or scoring wise at all, his defense was also bad.

D+ P. Achiuwa 13 MIN, 2 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -15 +/- Outside of a few plays this was an uncharacteristically bad night from Precious on defense, he also just couldn’t find his place on offense either as a screen and roll man.

D G. Trent Jr. 18 MIN, 4 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-7 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -26 +/- Gary just couldn’t get any shots to go down, he missed some great looks as well including many floaters, and his defense was extremely bad.

B- C. Boucher 13 MIN, 12 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 4-6 FG, 2-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, -16 +/- Boucher shot the ball well tonight and he also played well around the rim, however the defense really was not good, he did poorly as a rim protector.

D W. Barton 07 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -10 +/- Was apart of the bench lineup that played very poorly on defense, Barton had some looks but he couldn’t get anything to go.