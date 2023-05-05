Fred VanVleet’s place in free agency among the guards

NBA Champion, All-Star, one of the most successful undrafted players of all time, undrafted free agent, Fred VanVleet.

The Raptors are at some sort of crossroads. Caused by the slow, trickling loss of talent from a championship team, the fruitless attempts to replenish it; and finally, the clashing of different egos and personalities. The championship head coach, Nick Nurse, is gone. Four players from the championship remain on the team -- Pascal Siakam, VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby (didn't play), Chris Boucher (played 4 minutes across 24 games) -- and the championship identity isn't something they can coast on any longer.

The championship will mean something to everyone who was involved: players, coaches, front office members, fans. However, that's now personal, not organizational.

With the line of demarcation drawn, both the franchise and VanVleet have to decide whether they want to renew their partnership. Is VanVleet the last of the championship trickle, leaving the organization with nothing coming back? Probably not. Do the Raptors have different designs on the backcourt for the future? Probably, but they'll want to get maximum return for VanVleet to help usher in the new era. The Raptors likely won't have a first round pick next season, have very limited depth at the guard position, and want VanVleet to recoup some of his value around the league. A full year of Jakob Poeltl as a pick n' roll partner and his shooting returning to career averages? That would do it.

What option does that most obviously point to? Re-sign VanVleet at an agreeable number, and eventually make the trade down the line.

Now, let's see what a good number for VanVleet is as a free agent in 2023.