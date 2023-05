Host Cathryn Naiker brings in renowned basketball journalist, Katie Heindl, after a busy week. The NBA playoffs are well into the second round and there’s a lot to talk about. The match-ups are juicy and the stakes are rising.

And in Raptor-land, Masai promised big changes. Well, the first change happened. Who should be next to guide the new era of Toronto basketball?

