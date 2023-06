Host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Louis Zatzman to cover the happenings in a wild NBA Finals

Host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Louis Zatzman to cover the happenings in a wild NBA Finals. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic have been incredible. Does Miami have enough shooting and creative defence to slow them down?

And in Raptor-land, Fred VanVleet suitors are starting to emerge. The pair discuss what his future could look like.